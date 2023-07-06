  • Write a Review
National Geographic Islander Review

22 reviews
A true expedition vessel, National Geographic Islander sails the Galapagos Islands year-round. Originally built for the Caribbean, the ship has been sailing in the Galapagos for more than a decade.

National Geographic Islander has only 24 cabins, all of which feature windows. Eight cabins, located on the ship's top deck, have glass-enclosed terraces. Each cabin also has two twin beds that can be combined to create a double or queen-sized bed. Two suites are available, and both offer wraparound views from the bow and sides of the ship. Wi-Fi access is available in all cabins.

Sailings include dining (all meals are locally sourced and sustainable, when possible), presentations from naturalists and onboard experts, shore excursions, snorkeling equipment (including wetsuits) and access to kayaks. Shore tours often require the use of Zodiac boats for getting from the ship to shore.

The ship features an open bridge, so passengers can visit the bridge and captain any time it won't interfere with the ship's safe navigation. It also has a small lounge where lectures take place as well as more social pursuits, like cocktail hours. Passengers can spend time in National Geographic Islander's small library, which features a limited collection of books.

Fitness onboard takes place in the ship's small fitness center, and an instructor leads daily top-deck stretching sessions. A spa onboard is available for treatments such as massage and facials.

A desk adjacent to reception, called the global market, features products and crafts from local artisans, for purchase.

About

Passengers: 48
Crew: 32
Passenger to Crew: 1.5:1
Launched: 1995

National Geographic Islander Cruiser Reviews

Nature Experience of a Lifetime

I accompanied a friend who had taken two previous Lindblad/National Geographic cruises.Read More
skatemomsv

2-5 Cruises

Age 60s

Amazing nature expedition

I was so impressed with Ecuador and their National Park system. With their guidelines, we were able to experience the best that nature had to offer in the Galapagos without the crowds.Read More
krisfeld

2-5 Cruises

Age 60s

Fantastic service, excellent expedition experience

We boarded the National Geographic Islander as the final part of our two week long trip to Lima, Machu Picchu and parts of Ecuador.Read More
Flippitti

2-5 Cruises

Age 60s

Highs and Lows - Watch out for the shorter trip!

We took the 1 week Galapagos trip on the Islander (48 psgr capacity) as a family of 4.Read More
Reunionmama

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

