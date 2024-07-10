The 48-passenger National Geographic Gemini is one of two new ships being launched in the Galapagos by Lindblad Expeditions, the longest standing international tour operator in the protected island archipelago off Ecuador.

Previously sailing for Celebrity Cruises as Celebrity Xpedition, the acquisition of the vessel with a second former Celebrity ship -- Celebrity Xploration and renamed National Geographic Delfina -- doubles the size of the Lindblad Galapagos ships to four.

Launching in March 2025, a month after National Geographic Delfina, National Geographic Gemini will sail year-round in the Galapagos.

National Geographic Gemini Deck Plans Feature the Largest Suite in the Fleet

With 24 outward-facing cabins, including 13 balcony suites, National Geographic Gemini has the largest suite in Lindblad Expeditions' four- strong Galapagos fleet. Suite 601, on the upper deck, is 460 square feet and has a separate bedroom and living room, forward-facing balcony, private hot tub, an additional side balcony and floor-to-ceiling windows.

The other staterooms on the vessel are spread over three decks and range in size from 175 square feet to 250 square feet and are a mix of solos, doubles and triples and can be configured with a queen-size bed or two twins. Standard amenities in all cabins include a sofa, desk, stocked mini fridge and TV.

Constructed in 2001 as Sun Bay 1, the shallow-draft four-deck ship was purpose-built to sail in the Galapagos. It was acquired by Celebrity Cruises in 2004 and will undergo a multi-million-dollar refit prior to its debut with Lindblad Expeditions.

The ship has a marina deck and platform equipped with Zodiacs, a glass-bottom boat, kayaks, stand-up paddleboards and snorkeling gear. The restaurant and medical room are also situated on this deck.

On the next deck is a panoramic lounge, with a bar and library, which is also used for presentations. An outdoor cafe and the reception desk are also on this deck.

The next deck up has a small lounging area and there are more loungers on the sun deck, along with a hot tub and small wellness room and spa. National Geographic Gemini does not have an elevator and all the decks are connected by stairs.

The cafe and restaurant can accommodate all passengers in one seating. The food and beverage offer has been crafted in partnership with Ecuadorian chefs to highlight locally sourced regional ingredients. The artwork and decor on the ship has also been designed to showcase the work of local artists and craftspeople.

When Will National Geographic Gemini Make its Maiden Voyage?

National Geographic Gemini will enter service for Lindblad Expeditions on March 14, 2025, with the 15-night Galapagos by Catamaran + Machu Picchu and Peru's Land of the Inca cruise and land tour itinerary that combines a Galapagos cruise, followed by a stay on the mainland to visits ancient Inca sites such as Machu Picchu and Cusco. National Geographic Gemini Will Offer Two Itineraries

In common with the other three Lindblad ships in the region -- National Geographic Endeavour II, National Geographic Islander II and National Geographic Delfina -- the vessel will sail year-round in the Galapagos. In addition to the 15-night itinerary, National Geographic Gemini will sail the nine-night Exploring the Galapagos: One Week Sailing the Islands itinerary.

All sailings will be accompanied by an expedition leader and photographer instructor, who are both licensed naturalists, and staff are certified as field educators to offer the National Geographic Global Explorers Program for children and teens.

National Geographic Gemini Stats

The ship measures 296 feet and carries 48 passengers at double occupancy with 64 crew members.