"I was with the National Geographic Explorer to Antarctica, and to give you just an idea of the satisfaction I felt after the expedition, I spent 4 more days in Buenos Aires before going back home, and in that short time, I talked to non less than 15 people about the trip, including another fellow passenger in the flight home.I totally recommend this expedition, an experience I plan to repeat...."
Dee in Boston
First Time Cruiser
•
Age 50s
The cruise experience was disappointing. While being in Antarctica was fabulous, so many things were poorly executed before and during the cruise that it seriously detracted from what should have been an incredible experience. From our initial booking when we were forced to upgrade at our cost because they gave away the cabin we had previously held, to not correctly recording bed preferences, to ...
I was with the National Geographic Explorer to Antarctica, and to give you just an idea of the satisfaction I felt after the expedition, I spent 4 more days in Buenos Aires before going back home, and in that short time, I talked to non less than 15 people about the trip, including another fellow passenger in the flight home. My finals words were always: "If you travel to Antarctica, it must be ...
The Linblad/NatGeo Expedition format is amazing. There were 117 passengers on this cruise. We all felt like everyone on the ship was part of the Expedition and enjoyed new discoveries. The itinerary is fluid as the Expedition Leader and Ship Captain seek to deliver a unique and memorable experience. The open bridge (yes I said the bridge) is unique in my cruising experience and provided as ...
We didn't expect to be in Antarctica this Christmas, but life is funny that way. Our family was set to go to Israel and Egypt for our daughter's Bat Mitzvah in December 2023. Unfortunately, life had other plans. At the very last minute, we booked our trip to Antarctica. It was always on our bucket list and what better time to go than now? So that's how we ended up on this remarkable trip.
I ...
I had wanted to journey to Antarctica since I was a teenager; I originally planned to go on the Lindblad cruise in 2020 and after multiple years of delays, finally go to go this year in December 2023. Even with all the buildup, this trip MORE than lived up to my expectations!
The STAFF really made it for me. The National Geographic guests, the expedition leaders, the dining room and bar staff, ...
I chose this cruise because of the places it was going to...Falklands, South Georgia and the Antarctic peninsula. The staff on board, including pro photographers, naturalists, scientists were all extremely knowledgeable and gave awesome presentations daily. The crew were all from the Philippines and were extremely attentive, warm and friendly.
If you are wanting to go to the Antarctic and ...
My husband and I (60s) travelled to Patagonia and Antarctica in November 2021. There were some unique issues due to the pandemic--masking, pre-boarding and on-board COVID tests and limited socializing with the expedition staff--but morale was high among everyone on board from the deck crew and housekeeping to the officers. We really felt that everyone on board enjoyed their jobs and that ...
We traveled with Lindblad/National Geographic last year to the Galapagos and Machu Picchu and it was excellent, so we decided to take the Antarctic cruise.
This trip was fantastic for many reasons. The ship was small enough (148 passengers) so it felt like a community or like minded adventurers. It was well maintained with spacious cabins. The crew from the hotel staff to the waiters and ...
We picked the NatGeo Explorer/Lindblad cruise to go to Antarctica because we figured we would get more than just a tour of Antarctica and it truly went above and beyond our expectations! The price tag was more than worth it and we couldn't recommend this trip more - our only regret was not going for a room with a full window instead of a porthole.
Our expedition leader (Lucho) did an amazing ...
I have always wanted to visit Antarctica and chose National Geographic because of their outstanding reputation. Nat Geo exceeded my expectations and then some. I can't say enough about the total experience. Seeing Antarctica was like being on another world. There are not enough superlatives to describe the journey. The icebergs were magnificent, the penguins adorable, the whales were ...