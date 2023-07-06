Cabins are large for an expedition ship: A Category 1 cabin with porthole measures 188 square feet; a Category 2S single cabin measures about 126 square feet; a Category 4 cabin with a window measures 168 square feet; a Category 5 balcony cabin measures 172 square feet for the cabin and 53 square feet for the balcony; and a Category 7 suite with balcony measures 388 square feet for the cabin and 90 square feet for the balcony. However, as cabins are not identical modular units, some variation is possible within the same category.

Cabins have beds arranged as twins or queens, vanity-desks with atlases open to the correct maps under glass, creamy off-white walls, faux-wood headboards, wainscoting and ceiling molding. Attractive photographs and prints that feature the cruising regions decorate the cabin walls, while blinds and curtains keep the rooms dark during the midnight sun itineraries. Flat-screen LCD TV's broadcast outside news programming, as well as in-house movies, documentaries, itinerary promotions, navigation charts, talks from the lounge and views from the bridge.

Bathrooms have shower stalls only, with good pressure and dispensers for soap and shampoo. There are ample hooks for hanging towels, bathrobes and parkas.

The six suites have separate sitting areas with lounge chairs, couches and coffee tables. Balcony cabins and suites feature brushed aluminum verandah furniture with web-netting seats and backs.