The food onboard National Geographic Endurance receives top marks from us because of the ability of the ship’s small kitchen to produce such a large variety of quality meals. Kudos go to the culinary team who put in a great effort, and in turn, succeed with creative dishes of diverse international flavors as well as everyday favorites. Meals are beautifully presented and always arrive piping hot, served with crusty bread warm from the oven.

All restaurants are included on National Geographic Endurance.

270˚:

This main dining room can accommodate all guests in one sitting, with mainly large tables to encourage guest interaction. Breakfast is a good spread of cold and hot food items, served buffet-style. Guests can also order eggs cooked any style. Lunches and dinners are enjoyed with waiter service, and there is a different menu every day. Standard courses include appetizer, soup, salad, and a choice of entrées that always includes a vegetarian and pasta dish. Every meal ends with the dessert of the day, complemented by several flavors of ice cream and sorbet.

The food menu is varied and creative, including continental and international cuisine (our expedition featured many Indian and Asian dishes), and a variety of fish and meats. But if you can’t decide, or simply want something familiar - steak, chicken, fries, and Caesar’s salad are available every day. On our 20-night expedition, not once was a menu item repeated, and that’s impressive for a ship with a much smaller kitchen and provision stores. A different red and white wine is offered daily at lunch and dinner, and full bar service is also available. Portions sometimes are on the small side, but double orders and requests for seconds are quickly delivered. Although not advertised, guests can request any meal to be delivered to their cabin.

C. Green’s:

This secondary food outlet serves early risers’ breakfast, a light lunch, and afternoon tea. Breakfast is continental with pastries, cheeses, yogurt, and the like. The lunch menu features soup, salad, a wrap or sandwich, and a dessert. The quality and taste of the food served here are also excellent, giving guests a nice option to enjoy a quick meal and lighter fare.

National Geographic Endurance also employs a talented pastry chef who not only makes all the desserts but also creates special cakes and pastries daily for afternoon tea, served with a selection of sandwiches, coffee, and tea.

Charlie’s Table

A special chef’s table dinner is offered to all guests onboard the National Geographic Endurance, served in a special section of C. Green’s called Charlie’s Table. The six-course menu is a creative take on a farewell dinner Charlie Green cooked for Ernest Shackleton before departing on his fateful Antarctica expedition in 1914. While the dinner isn’t hosted, the chef does explain how each course is prepared, and the culinary team appears at the end of the meal to take a bow and receive well-deserved applause. This elaborate and delicious meal is the epitome of culinary excellence displayed by the National Geographic Endurance kitchen team.

National Geographic Endurance Easily Handles all Dietary Restrictions

The advantage of a small ship with fewer guests is the ability for the chefs to prepare meals for those with dietary needs. Gluten-free and vegan options are always available at every meal, and with advanced notice, the kitchen accommodates all food allergies and special dietary requests except Kosher food. The maitre'd also works with guests to tailor any specific adjustments to menu items as required. As long as the kitchen has the ingredients and enough notice to prepare, guests can be confident that their needs will be met.