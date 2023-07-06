Standard Cabins Come with Everything You Need

The cabin design team of National Geographic Endurance has thought through every detail. All cabins have beds that can convert into two singles or a queen, nightstands with USB outlets, a writing desk housing a charging station with North American and European plugs and additional USB outlets, ample storage space, a safe, stocked mini fridge, and a sitting area.

A tablet (affixed to the wall and can’t be removed) displays the daily program and all pertinent expedition information, all of which is also displayed on a large-screen TV that has a selection of channels offering movies and National Geographic documentaries. Other added touches include a large National Geographic world atlas, bathrobes, a hairdryer, and a reusable water bottle for each guest (which they can fill up at triple-filtered water stations found throughout the ship).

Two entry-level categories have large double windows with alcove seating. The lowest category at 183 square feet has a single armchair while the other at 205 square feet has a two-seat sofa (and they are priced accordingly). Balcony cabins are 205 square feet and feature floor-to-ceiling windows, and on the balcony are two outdoor chairs, a small table, and a hammock.

There are 14 single-occupancy cabins, and we’re happy to see them having balconies. They are 140 square feet and come with single beds.

All balconied categories and suites can accommodate a third guest on the pull-out sofabed.

Suites are Double the Size of Standard Cabins

At 430 square feet, the 12 suites onboard the National Geographic Endurance are spacious and include many additional upgrades. For starters, the bed is separated from the living area by a partial wall, which houses a second large-screen television facing the bed. They also feature a double-wide balcony with full floor-to-ceiling glass, allowing views from the sleeping and living areas. Extra amenities include a Bluetooth speaker and a vanity desk with an espresso machine. Next to the bed is a walk-in closet with spacious storage and a full-length mirror, and the sofa in the living room is an L-shaped lounger.

There is one odd-ball 344 square-foot junior suite which features the same split living/sleeping space as the suite, except it does not have a walk-in closet, the speaker, or the espresso machine, and comes with a standard cabin bathroom.

Cabin Bathrooms on National Geographic Endurance are Well-Thought-Out

Except for suites, the bathroom in all cabin categories is identical in size. All are compact but functional, with a lighted mirror and ample storage above and below the vanity. A glass-enclosed shower features a rain showerhead and a hand-held option. Shower gel, shampoo, conditioner, and body lotion are in refillable pump bottles, and bar soap is also available. Premium quality towels and thick bath mats complete the space.

The bath in the suite is exceptionally well-appointed and much larger. It has double vanities, additional pendant lighting, a walk-in rain shower, a full-sized tub, and a towel warmer. Bath bombs and effervescent salts are nice tub-side touches. A separate half bath houses the toilet and a sink.

Cabins to Avoid on National Geographic Endurance

As on other ships, cabins to avoid are the ones nearest the bow due to anchor and thruster noise. Fortunately, the ship does not drop anchor often since it has a dynamic positioning system, but thrusters are in use to keep the ship in place.

Noteworthy: We typically don’t recommend cabins directly below the outdoor deck because of possible noise from deck chairs being dragged around, but in the case of National Geographic Endurance, all outdoor furniture is strapped down or permanently affixed in place (in case of rough seas), so nothing can be moved. Therefore all cabins on Deck 7 are fine to select.

Alternatively, check out our recommendations below.

Cruise Critic Cabin Picks

For a view: We recommend booking a balcony cabin for your expedition onboard National Geographic Endurance. In addition to the extra space and fresh air, the balcony also provides a terrific venue to watch the incredible scenery and to spot wildlife, especially during inclement weather. Location-wise, a cabin on the same deck as the 270˚ restaurant (Deck 5) or Ice Lounge (Deck 6) is convenient, although on this small ship you are never far from anything.

For solo travelers: The solo cabins are extremely comfortable, with the single bed facing the balcony. A single share program is also available, where solo travelers can request to be matched with another of the same sex in a double cabin and pay the double occupancy price. If a match isn’t successful, the guest stays in the double cabin without paying any single supplement.

On a budget: Lindblad is not a budget line. But the least expensive oceanview category rooms are very pleasant due to the large double windows that brighten the room, and the cozy alcove seating offers good views. They could feel tight on a long expedition.

For a splurge: Book the suite for the additional lounging space, the extra-large split baths, and the double-wide balcony. It also makes a great retreat on longer expeditions which have more sea days and downtime (especially in good weather when the hammock can be used).