Entertainment & Activities

Expedition trips are all about activities ashore and lectures onboard. These are scheduled every day to ensure guests receive an enriching education and hands-on participation in the destinations they visit. All landings and activities are included in the fare and guided by the expedition team, which on a typical expedition numbers 14 to 16 members. A daily program of scheduled activities appears on the in-room tablet and television, and also on the Lindblad mobile app.

Because expeditions onboard National Geographic Endurance are destination-focused, there isn't any entertainment at night. With early wake-up calls and activity-filled days, everyone retires shortly after dinner anyway, so this isn’t missed.

Landings on National Geographic Endurance

On days when the ship is at destination, up to two landings are scheduled - one after breakfast, and one after lunch. Typical activities in Antarctica include visits to penguin colonies, abandoned historical settlements, and other natural attractions. National Geographic Endurance can also park on the sea ice, offering ice walks as a unique experience. Hiking of various lengths and intensities is offered at some landing sites. Zodiac cruises to view icebergs and wildlife are another option. If conditions permit, guests can also take kayak excursions.

Base Camp on Deck 3 is where guests go to suit up for their expedition. A locker is assigned to each guest to store any gear not needed while on board the ship. Zodiacs are launched from this area and the gangways for ice walks are also here. Walking sticks are available for guests’ use while ashore.

It’s important to note that all landings are solely dependent on weather and sea conditions. Weather in the polar region can change rapidly, landing sites may be altered and time spent ashore may be curtailed at a moment’s notice. In the case of bad weather, landings and activities can be canceled altogether. Such is the nature of expedition cruising, and guests must travel with a flexible and adaptive mindset.

Lectures and Enrichment on National Geographic Endurance

On sea days, lectures are scheduled and conducted by members of the expedition team. Topics relate to the expedition destination – e.g. in Antarctica, they are about penguins, sea birds, whales, and historic expeditions made by notable explorers. Lectures also place a strong emphasis on climate change, sustainability practices, and wildlife exploitation to provide awareness and education about conservation. If any working scientists happen to be traveling with the ship, they will also conduct lectures about their research and findings.

Endurance also has a certified photo instructor and a National Geographic photographer onboard every expedition. Both individuals conduct photography workshops with tips on how to work with different lighting situations and how to best capture wildlife and scenery.

Bridge Visits, Galley, and Engine Room Tours on National Geographic Endurance

A unique pastime onboard National Geographic Endurance is visiting the bridge. It is open 24/7 unless a pilot is onboard guiding the ship in or out of a harbor. Naturalists are always on the bridge to spot wildlife, and there is a collection of binoculars for guests to join in on the search. The bridge is also abuzz with activity during arrival at a landing site, when guests can observe the expedition team and ship’s officers assessing the conditions and bringing the ship into position. At all times, the bridge team is happy to answer questions about navigation and explain ship operations. Photography and video-taking while on the bridge are both allowed.

If time permits, a galley, back-of-house, and engine room tour is offered, taking guests behind the scenes to learn about the fascinating ship operations and advanced technology utilized by National Geographic Endurance.

Bars and Lounges on National Geographic Endurance

Being a small ship, there are only two public lounges onboard National Geographic Endurance.

Lectures, daily recaps, and briefings take place in the Ice Lounge. Its seating is arranged in a circular format with chairs that swivel and there are large screens throughout to allow unobstructed views of the speakers and their presentations. A bar is located here and is open whenever there are activities in the lounge, and also after dinner.

The observation lounge which is located in The Den has a well-stocked library with destination-focused books and a selection of board games. A large touch-screen monitor displays the plotted route and what’s around the ship, and comfortable seating is arranged in small groups. The lounge is surrounded by windows and is a quiet place to read or enjoy the views.

In The Den next to C. Green’s restaurant is another bar that is open during lunch and tea time. Outside of meal times, C. Green’s is also a great spot for guests to socialize and take in the views.

The Ice Lounge and C. Green’s also have a 24/7 self-serve beverage station with a machine that makes regular and decaf espressos drinks, along with a selection of teas, hot chocolate mix, hot and cold filtered water, and jars of cookies.