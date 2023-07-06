One of two Lindblad-operated ships sailing year-round in the Galapagos (the other being the 48-passenger catamaran, National Geographic Islander), National Geographic Endeavour II distinguishes itself with a bright, airy and modern look, both inside and out. A small ship that feels decidedly roomy, it is large enough to offer multiple public rooms and plenty of outdoor deck space -- something that many smaller vessels plying the waters of the Galapagos Islands lack. Window-lined public rooms are tastefully decorated with soft blues, earth tones and polished woods, and the ship's relatively petite 236-foot length means that nothing is ever far from reach.

National Geographic Endeavour II replaced the much-loved (but obviously ageing) National Geographic Endeavour, which has since been retired. It's a tough act to follow, but National Geographic Endeavour II is a great ship for first-time cruisers and experienced sailors alike, all of whom are drawn to the ship for a single reason: the magical experiences that await on the Galapagos Islands.

Having one of the largest ships in the Galapagos lets Lindblad really roll out the amenities. Onboard, you'll find everything from Wi-Fi internet access to laundry service, and fun toys for exploration that include kayaks, a fleet of inflatable landing craft and even a glass-bottom boat.

Service onboard is friendly, casual and caring. The ship's crew hail primarily from Ecuador and are eager to show off their country to their passengers. There's nothing overly formal or stuffy about the service, and that works perfectly well with the casual, easygoing atmosphere onboard.

Like most expedition vessels, those looking for clattering casinos or Vegas-style revues will be disappointed; the chief entertainment here consists of lectures, hikes through the wilderness and the company of your fellow passengers, maybe over a cocktail under the stars. In some ways, National Geographic Endeavour II is designed to take a backseat to the splendor of the Galapagos Islands, but make no mistake about it: how you sail these islands matters.