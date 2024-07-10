Expedition travel specialist Lindblad Expeditions is doubling the size of its Galapagos fleet with the addition of the intimate 16-passenger National Geographic Delfina and another vessel acquired from Celebrity Cruises.

The former Celebrity Xploration will relaunch as Delfina in February 2025, followed in March 2025 by the 48-passenger Celebrity Xpedition which has been rebranded as National Geographic Gemini.

Both vessels are undergoing a multi-million-dollar revitalization prior to sailing under the Lindblad name and joining National Geographic Endeavour II and National Geographic Islander II to offer year-round itineraries in the Galapagos.

National Geographic Delfina Deck Plans Feature Eight Suites

First launched in 2007 as Athala II for Ocean Adventures, the twin-hulled catamaran was acquired by Celebrity in 2016. The ship, which will be the smallest in Lindblad Expeditions' growing fleet, is named after the company's founder Sven-Olof Lindblad's youngest daughter, Delfina.

When the acquisition of Celebrity Xploration and Celebrity Xpedition was first announced, Lindblad said: "By sourcing well-appointed vessels and onboarding the most experienced crew and staff who meet our exacting standards of responsible exploration, we’re able to transport guests from around the world to the iconic archipelago and help them understand the importance of protecting and preserving its wonders and wildlife, as a consequence of their personal experience."

The vessel has eight ocean-facing staterooms -- four on the main deck and four on the upper deck -- which all measure 172 square feet. The main deck cabins have two windows and a 43-square-foot private balcony with seating, while the upper deck cabins open directly onto the wraparound outside deck and can be interconnected in a port to starboard set up.

All of the staterooms can be configured as queen-size doubles or twins and standard amenities include a desk, large bathroom with plush bathrobes, stocked mini-bar, in-room Wi-Fi and TV.

The three-deck catamaran has indoor and outdoor dining areas and an indoor lounge and bar which is also used for naturalist briefings. The sun deck, which has loungers and a hot tub, also doubles up as an observation platform for spotting wildlife and stargazing. National Geographic Delfina also has a small marina platform used for snorkeling excursions.

The decks are connected by stairs and there is no elevator.

Want to be First Onboard? National Geographic Delfina's Maiden Voyage is February 2025

National Geographic Delfina will embark on its inaugural voyage with Lindblad Expeditions on February 14, 2025.

The 15-night Galapagos by Catamaran + Machu Picchu and Peru's Land of the Inca itinerary combines a Galapagos sailing with a fully-escorted land stay that includes visits to the 15th century Inca citadel Machu Picchu and Cusco, the ancient capital of the Inca empire.

National Geographic Delfina Itineraries Operate Year-round in the Galapagos

Following the maiden sailing, National Geographic Delfina will sail year-round educationally oriented itineraries. In addition to the 15-night cruise and land tour, it will offer the nine-night Galapagos by Catamaran: An Intimate Voyage sailing exploring the protected islands renowned for wildlife.

Crew members include an expedition leader and photographer instructor, who are both licensed naturalists, and staff are certified as field educators to offer the National Geographic Global Explorers Program for children and teens.

National Geographic Delfina Stats

The ship measures 98 feet and carries 16 passengers with 10 crew members.