All food on Venture is responsibly sourced, and local as well as organic options often are available. Food is excellent, and dishes are creative, with surprising combinations (avocado mousse, salt and tart passionfruit ice cream, for example) and delicious interpretations of classic dishes. Those with dietary restrictions are accommodated, though passengers should indicate those when booking and check in with staff once onboard.

All meals are served in the Dining Room, located on Deck 3. It's open dining for all meals; just show up at the directed time (which does change from day to day). Breakfast and lunch both are served buffet style, with a solid selection of dishes. For breakfast, there's an egg station, where a chef prepares your eggs a la minute. (You can order through the chef or your waiter or waitress.) But you can also get eggs from the buffet, along with fresh fruit, yogurt, parfaits, pancakes or waffles, bacon, sausage and cold cereals and pastries. For lunch, there's a daily carving station, with options like rotisserie chicken or flank steak. Salad, other hot proteins, bread, cheese, cold cuts and creative salads featuring quinoa or farrow, for example, are served on the buffet.

Dinner is plated, and passengers need to make their selections via clipboards located outside the dining room by afternoon. (This is part of Lindblad's effort to cut down on food waste.) Each night, a meat, vegetarian and fish entree is offered. Appetizers and desserts are also available; no need to sign up for these.

Each evening, during the ship's "recap" in the Lounge, a variety of appetizers are served. Items might include onion and cheese quiches, ceviche or Mexican bean bites. The lounge also includes a small pantry, where you can grab a sugar cookie or other snacks any time of day (or night!).