There are no TVs, phones or safes in the ship's rooms. Cabin doors can be locked from the inside, but there are no keys, so when you leave your cabin, you're leaving it unlocked.

Bathrooms are surprisingly large for an expedition ship, and each includes a sink, shelves for storage, undersink storage, toilet and shower with curtain. Soap for handwashing comes via a dispenser next to the sink. Shampoo, conditioner and body wash are found in dispensers in the shower. Hair dryers are stored beneath the sinks.

Oceanview: Cabins located on Deck 1, the Main Deck, feature two portholes. These are either 136 square feet or 151 square feet, depending on cabin category and location on the ship. (The six most forward cabins are the smallest.) Additionally, six cabins on Deck 2, the Upper Deck, run 151 square feet and include two large windows. These are located at the front of the ship. Only cabins on the Main Deck are available for single occupancy. Eight cabins on this deck feature connecting doors.

Balcony: Twenty-two cabins on the Upper Deck have small, private balconies accessible by a sliding-glass door. Balconies, which are 20 square feet, include two wooden chairs and a small wooden table. Balcony cabins are 151 square feet. Four cabins in this category feature connecting doors.

Suite: Venture has eight suites, all located on Deck 4, the Observation Deck. Each suite includes large viewing windows (though no private balcony), an expanded bathroom, occasional table and a convertible sofa, which can accommodate a third person. Suites are 187 square feet.