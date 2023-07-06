Built in 2018, Venture features a totally casual vibe, as passengers and crew tend to be single-minded in their focus on adventure and wildlife. You won't find a formal night anywhere, and most doors -- including those to your cabin -- are usually unlocked. There's even an open-bridge policy; if you want a tour, just knock on the door.

Service is excellent, and staff mix with passengers in a friendly yet respectful way. Naturalists and field staff bring a wealth of knowledge to the daily excursions and lectures, and they're always open to questions. (They even join passengers at some meals; if you have an opportunity to dine with one, do it! Just sit back and listen to the amazing stories they have to tell about their adventures.)

Venture is highlighted by a magnificent lounge, which includes big windows, binoculars galore and comfortable seating for cocktail hour or lectures. Cabins are larger than you'll find on many other expedition ships, and while they're still compact, they're well laid-out to maximize the space. The ship also has a large marina opening directly to the water -- necessary because virtually all of the excursions are reached via small motorized rubber boats (known as rigid inflatable boats or RIBs). In fact, as lovely as the ship is, it truly serves as the backdrop for Venture's itineraries, which are geared toward passengers looking to actively explore locations by land and sea.