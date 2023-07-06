  • Write a Review
National Geographic Venture Review

One of the biggest adventure cruise lines in the industry, Lindblad has created the perfect blend of comfort and expedition with its 100-passenger ship, National Geographic Venture. A relatively large vessel, by expedition standards, the ship maintains Lindblad's focus on sustainable, respectful travel while providing passengers comfortable spaces to socialize, dine and sleep.

Built in 2018, Venture features a totally casual vibe, as passengers and crew tend to be single-minded in their focus on adventure and wildlife. You won't find a formal night anywhere, and most doors -- including those to your cabin -- are usually unlocked. There's even an open-bridge policy; if you want a tour, just knock on the door.

Service is excellent, and staff mix with passengers in a friendly yet respectful way. Naturalists and field staff bring a wealth of knowledge to the daily excursions and lectures, and they're always open to questions. (They even join passengers at some meals; if you have an opportunity to dine with one, do it! Just sit back and listen to the amazing stories they have to tell about their adventures.)

Venture is highlighted by a magnificent lounge, which includes big windows, binoculars galore and comfortable seating for cocktail hour or lectures. Cabins are larger than you'll find on many other expedition ships, and while they're still compact, they're well laid-out to maximize the space. The ship also has a large marina opening directly to the water -- necessary because virtually all of the excursions are reached via small motorized rubber boats (known as rigid inflatable boats or RIBs). In fact, as lovely as the ship is, it truly serves as the backdrop for Venture's itineraries, which are geared toward passengers looking to actively explore locations by land and sea.

Pros

New facilities, high-end technology add to enrichment experience onboard and ashore

Cons

Amenities and challenging itineraries might not appeal to fans of big, traditional ships

Bottom Line

The ship combines expedition with comfortable, luxurious onboard features

About

Passengers: 100
Crew: 40
Passenger to Crew: 2.5:1
Launched: 2018
Shore Excursions: 153

Sails To

Alaska, Mexican Riviera

Sails From

Juneau, Seattle, Los Angeles, Ketchikan

Fellow Passengers

Passengers on National Geographic Venture are mostly mature North Americans traveling in couples. They tend to be well-educated and curious, and they share an adventurous spirit. Families are more common during the summer and at holiday time, and kids are usually comfortable in an adult environment. Announcements and paperwork are in English only.

National Geographic Venture Dress Code

There's no dress code on Venture. It's simply about comfort. Onboard, jeans, T-shirts, shorts, hiking or workout gear are acceptable. It's more important to pack for the itinerary you're sailing. That generally means layers, with clothing that is moisture-wicking (or waterproof), solid hiking shoes, water shoes, hats and gloves for colder environments, and backpacks for taking ashore. Lindblad provides personal floatation devices and wetsuits for use during water activities. It also offers boot, pants and pole rental services for its Alaska sailings; these must be ordered at least 13 days before your sailing and are delivered to the ship for your cruise.

National Geographic Venture Inclusions

Cruises on National Geographic Venture include all meals and shore excursions. Nonalcoholic beverages, including soft drinks, tea and coffee, are included all day. Lindblad covers all sightseeing and entrance fees, along with gear for snorkeling and walking sticks. Hors d'oeuvres and snacks are served during the nightly recaps.

You'll pay extra for alcoholic beverages, spa treatments, scuba diving and the internet, which is charged by the minute. Gratuities also are not covered; Lindblad suggests tipping $10 per person, per day. (So for a seven-day sailing, for example, a couple would tip $140.) Tips are divided among the staff. Spa personnel are not covered under this policy, expect to tip the therapist separately -- around 18 percent.

A few additional optional excursion choices might be available in some ports, and these will incur an extra cost.

The U.S. dollar is the onboard currency.

National Geographic Venture Cruiser Reviews

Nature didn't disappoint, but Lindblad did

After that, we went to the Sitka National Historical Park for a very enjoyable walk. We then took a nice bus ride through Sitka and then got on the ship.Read More
Joe Snow

2-5 Cruises

Age 40s

Baja Whales expedition

Culture of wait staff was different than our prior trips which did not have an American flag.This was a Seattle based boat with essentially all American help and their culture is significantly different than the predominantly Filipino staff on our other trips.Read More
jonshanser

2-5 Cruises

Age 70s

Incredible Alaska Natue Experience

One of the highlights of a National Geographic Lindblad expedition are the trained naturalists and photographers who are on board.Read More
BirderNE

First Time Cruiser

Age 60s

Completely satisfied

The food at every single mean was awesome with great variety and within a theme many and varied choices.The equipment was great from the masks, fins, and snorkels to the Zodiacs, the paddle boards, the kayaks, the chairs onshore, the food and the beverages, the life vests.Read More
mfrantz

2-5 Cruises

Age 70s

Lindblad Expeditions Fleet
National Geographic Sea Bird
18 reviews
National Geographic Sea Lion
18 reviews
