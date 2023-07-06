With sizes ranging from 136 to 185 square feet, cabins are not huge by any measure, but are adequate for their intended purpose and cleverly designed to incorporate maximum storage space for two people. All cabins have two twin beds that can convert to a queen.

All bathrooms are equipped with botanical refillable gel dispensers, eliminating single-use plastic bottles. There's a hair dryer, loofah and a soap bar should you prefer as well as a small amenities pouch that includes lip balm, earplugs, foot cream, moisturizer and a stain remover sachet.

Power outlets around the cabin include regular 110V three-point sockets as well as high current (fast charging) USB outlets for all your personal devices and there is enough room on the writing desk for a laptop and a couple of accessories, if you put the folio in the drawer.

There are no TVs or mini-bar/fridges in any of the cabins. Additionally, there are no "accessible" cabins. Solo occupancy is available in Categories 1 and 2 only.

Category 1: These six entry-level cabins on the Main Deck are 136 square feet and have twin portholes at about eye level. Not ideal for viewing outside, but they do admit natural light.

Category 2: Also on the Main Deck, these eight rooms are larger at 161 square feet and four pairs have interconnecting doors.

Category 3: On the Upper Deck, these six 151-square-foot cabins are in the forward section and have two large picture windows.

Category 4: These 22 151-square-foot cabins on the Upper Deck feature 20-square-foot private balconies with floor-to-ceiling sliding windows.

Category 5: The eight premium suites on the topmost Observation Deck are the largest at 187 square feet and can accommodate a third person on the sofa. They have two large-view windows and a larger bathroom with additional, bottled amenities. While decor is much the same across all cabins, the extra space allows for a sofa/couch and a small occasional table.