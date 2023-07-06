  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

National Geographic Quest Review

4.0 / 5.0
24 reviews
See all photos
Editor Rating
4.0
Very Good
Overall
Roderick Eime
Contributor

If you've never traveled aboard an expedition ship before, Lindblad's National Geographic Quest is a great place to start. This stalwart cruise company set many of the standards for expedition cruising and broke much of the new ground for the entire small ship industry, and their many years of experience is evident in their delivery.

This ship, while not lavish or ostentatious, provides a good balance between comfort and function, and is designed with the sole purpose of delivering the best possible expedition experience for both new and repeat Lindblad cruisers.

National Geographic Quest was purpose-built by Lindblad for its mainly U.S. demographic. Drawing on 50 years of expedition cruising experience, you will find everything aboard is cleverly constructed and included (or excluded) based on lots of customer feedback.

Apart from National Geographic Orion, which the line inherited from another, defunct cruise line, Lindblad vessels are comparatively austere. This "clean sheet" design recognizes that the ship's purpose is primarily to get you to, and accommodate you at, the destination and act as a base for your explorations. If you are hoping for waist-coated butlers, free-flow Champagne and sparkling chandeliers on National Geographic Quest, you will be disappointed. Yet, despite the fact that many passengers are well-to-do and high achieving professionals, the absence of such glamour is no deterrent. In fact, this is more likely to be an attraction for Lindblad's passengers, knowing that all the investment has gone directly into facilities and equipment that help you get the most out of your destination rather than flashy distractions.

Service levels from both cabin crew and expedition staff is familiar and relaxed. The predominantly American ship crew, whether they are in the kitchen or on the rigid inflatable boats share the same passion for the wilderness and are eager to engage in discussion about your own interests. All the while, your cabin, table and lounge are quickly and efficiently attended as on any other top-rated vessel.

Environmental awareness extends beyond the lecture program and pictures of whales and sea lions into such things as low plastic use, power saving and waste management. Single use plastic water bottles have been gone from Lindblad ships fleetwide for several years and you won't find plastic straws either. Containers and snack trays are either reusable or biodegradable.

The new ship does not completely ignore trends in the small ship arena, however, with dedicated spa and gym facilities and nearly half the cabins with private balconies. An elevator is also a welcome addition.

When considering Quest for your expedition cruise, know that you will be truly immersed in your destination. You'll come back from the Panamanian jungle sweaty and muddy, but thrilled that you've seen a rare slaty-tailed trogon or been shadowed by patrolling bald eagles in your kayak in Alaska.

Pros

Industry-leading enrichment and expedition shore excursion programs, expertly delivered

Cons

Onboard activities and amenities may not suit traditional cruisers

Bottom Line

It's all about the destination and experience; ship and staff excel in this regard

About

Passengers: 100
Crew: 40
Passenger to Crew: 2.5:1
Launched: 2017
Shore Excursions: 159

Sails To

Alaska, Eastern Caribbean, South America

Sails From

Juneau, Seattle, Los Angeles, Puerto Caldera, Portland, Oregon

Fellow Passengers

While the general makeup of passengers is largely mature Americans, traveling as either couples or singles, Lindblad encourages younger people, too. It's not unusual to find at least one family with older children or active grandparents. A parent or parents with adult children is also common.

Because the nature and theme of Lindblad voyages is discovery and enrichment, many passengers are college educated, professionals or academics seeking intellectually stimulating interpretation during their travels. You may find yourself chatting at dinner with a college professor or retired judge.

International guests are likely to be around the 10 percent mark or less from English-speaking countries like the U.K., Canada and Australia. Announcements are only made in English.

National Geographic Quest Dress Code

You'll find most guests will dress informally in brand name adventure wear, even for dinner. Neat and practical is more important than showy, so you can safely leave the sequins at home. Otherwise a comfortable shirt and blouse, slacks and sensible shoes are all that's needed.

As Quest is currently only sailing Alaska and the Pacific Northwest in summer and Central America in the northern winter, daywear is important. Not so much from a fashion sense but from a practical point of view for the environmental conditions expected. In the tropics, cool, light and sun smart is the key with long sleeves, wide-brimmed hats and walking shoes and water-friendly sandals like Tevas, Crocs or Keens. In cooler destinations, a beanie, fleece and waterproof spray jackets and pants are de rigueur. In Alaska, wet landings will require gumboots.

National Geographic Quest Inclusions

As with many expedition cruise vessels, much of what you came for is included. Typically, that will mean all meals, excursions and any onboard enrichment lectures. Quest carries watercraft like kayaks, use of which are also included in your fare.

In some ports, optional excursion choices are available for an extra cost, as are any pre- or post- extensions you may choose.

Some Lindblad vessels are all-inclusive for beverages and gratuities, but National Geographic Quest is not. While nonalcoholic drinks like tea, coffee and sodas are included, your wine with dinner and cocktails at the bar are charged extra. Wi-Fi costs extra as well, and optional gratuities are suggested at $10 per person, per day.

Group airport transfers are included and any tips for drivers or porters are handled by the cruise line. Wellness treatments onboard are not included.

Onboard currency is the U.S. dollar, but you will rarely need cash except for a few occasions ashore.

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Get National Geographic Quest price drops
250,000+ people have entered their email

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.

Find a National Geographic Quest Cruise

Any Month

More about National Geographic Quest

Where does National Geographic Quest sail from?

National Geographic Quest departs from Juneau, Seattle, Los Angeles, Puerto Caldera, and Portland, Oregon

Where does National Geographic Quest sail to?

National Geographic Quest cruises to Juneau, Petersburg, Icy Strait, Glacier Bay, Sitka, Seattle, Victoria, Los Angeles, Catalina Island (California), Puntarenas (Puerto Caldera), Golfo Dulce, Portland (Oregon), Astoria, Oregon, Cartagena (Colombia), and Belize City

How much does it cost to go on National Geographic Quest?

Cruises on National Geographic Quest start from per person.
National Geographic Quest Cruiser Reviews

Alaska was fabulous if you don't book cabin 309 and don't expect good COVID prevention protocols

We have cruised to Antarctica and the Galapagos on Silversea, but decided to try Lindblad because of the smaller size of the Quest.Read More
mkaron

2-5 Cruises

Age 60s

Loved the ship, staff and the canal!

We did not get over 10,000 steps in any day on this trip o While there are supposed strenuous hikes, for some reason people with significant mobility challenges join those despite warnings and that slow the entire group down o The guides were all knowledgeable, friendly, and genuinely passionate about their areas of specialization o Some of the signups are limited but there were always good options - Gear and clothing o Boat wear is very casual, shorts at dinner are fine, some dressed up a bit.I would not bring a bladder or extra water bottle - You’ll sweat a lot on shore in the humidity, layers and wicking shirts a must - You will need wet shoes every day - Decent trail shoes are a good idea o Lots of people had major cameras, I used my galaxy S22 and it did reasonably well.Read More
RM0691

First Time Cruiser

Age 60s

The Panama Canal and More

Taking the trip on a ship (National Geographic Quest) that provided the best small ship accommodations that I have experienced and reasonable accommodations for the solo traveler made this even more specialRead More
tarmstrong79

6-10 Cruises

Age 70s

Great Time in Alaska with Lindblad

Having the National Geographic divers, photographer and videographer was a plus. You will never be bored.Read More
Latrasha

2-5 Cruises

Age 40s

Lindblad Expeditions Fleet
National Geographic Sea Bird
18 reviews
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map