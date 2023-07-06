This ship, while not lavish or ostentatious, provides a good balance between comfort and function, and is designed with the sole purpose of delivering the best possible expedition experience for both new and repeat Lindblad cruisers.

National Geographic Quest was purpose-built by Lindblad for its mainly U.S. demographic. Drawing on 50 years of expedition cruising experience, you will find everything aboard is cleverly constructed and included (or excluded) based on lots of customer feedback.

Apart from National Geographic Orion, which the line inherited from another, defunct cruise line, Lindblad vessels are comparatively austere. This "clean sheet" design recognizes that the ship's purpose is primarily to get you to, and accommodate you at, the destination and act as a base for your explorations. If you are hoping for waist-coated butlers, free-flow Champagne and sparkling chandeliers on National Geographic Quest, you will be disappointed. Yet, despite the fact that many passengers are well-to-do and high achieving professionals, the absence of such glamour is no deterrent. In fact, this is more likely to be an attraction for Lindblad's passengers, knowing that all the investment has gone directly into facilities and equipment that help you get the most out of your destination rather than flashy distractions.

Service levels from both cabin crew and expedition staff is familiar and relaxed. The predominantly American ship crew, whether they are in the kitchen or on the rigid inflatable boats share the same passion for the wilderness and are eager to engage in discussion about your own interests. All the while, your cabin, table and lounge are quickly and efficiently attended as on any other top-rated vessel.

Environmental awareness extends beyond the lecture program and pictures of whales and sea lions into such things as low plastic use, power saving and waste management. Single use plastic water bottles have been gone from Lindblad ships fleetwide for several years and you won't find plastic straws either. Containers and snack trays are either reusable or biodegradable.

The new ship does not completely ignore trends in the small ship arena, however, with dedicated spa and gym facilities and nearly half the cabins with private balconies. An elevator is also a welcome addition.

When considering Quest for your expedition cruise, know that you will be truly immersed in your destination. You'll come back from the Panamanian jungle sweaty and muddy, but thrilled that you've seen a rare slaty-tailed trogon or been shadowed by patrolling bald eagles in your kayak in Alaska.