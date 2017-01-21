First and foremost, a trip with Lindblad always means perfection to me. Nothing is left to chance. And everyone connected with the trip is always stellar. I was not a fan of the decor on The Jahan but the cabin was roomy and the bed comfortable so I overlooked the decor for the most part. Most of us on ship thought that we needed more light in our cabins but honestly other than that, no complaints ...
Chose this cruise with the time spent on the Mekong and the special excursions into life on the river. Ho Chi Minh was bustling with time at the market and city "must see's". The Jahan was a refuge from the city...wonderful crew and accommodations. The Lindblad leaders were outstanding... everyone of them. They each brought their expertise to the group and our Nat Geo expert was excellent. The ...
I chose this cruise for the intimate connection it gave me to places along the Mekong River in Cambodia. The Jahan is a beautiful boat and intimate in all respects, but privacy is yours in the lovely cabins. The crew were so warm and attentive, this was a special exploration of the Mekong River, the Delta and the people of Cambodia. Cruising close to shore or anchoring for specific forays into ...