  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Compare Lindblad Expeditions Ships Side by Side

We found you 8 ships

National Geographic Explorer

Lindblad Expeditions

National Geographic Explorer

46 Reviews
Show Details

Passengers: 148

Crew: 86

Launched: 1982

Ratio: 1.72:1

Size: Small

Departs From: Bergen, Copenhagen, Reykjavik, Tilbury, Tower Bridge, Tilbury, Canary Wharf, Ushuaia, Santiago (Valparaiso), Valparaiso

FEATURES:

Global Gallery
Chart Room
Deck Parties
Guest Lecturers
Mud Room
Library
Onboard Naturalists
Sauna
Hide Details
National Geographic Quest (Photo: Lindblad Expeditions)

Lindblad Expeditions

National Geographic Quest

22 Reviews
Show Details

Passengers: 100

Crew: 40

Launched: 2017

Ratio: 2.50:1

Size: Small

Departs From: Seattle, Los Angeles, Juneau, Puerto Caldera, Portland, Oregon

FEATURES:

Enrichment Lectures
Spa Treatment Room
Skiff tours
Mud Room
Dining Room
Spa
Lounge
Onboard Naturalists
Hide Details
National Geographic Venture (Image: Lindblad Expeditions)

Lindblad Expeditions

National Geographic Venture

13 Reviews
Show Details

Passengers: 100

Crew: 40

Launched: 2018

Ratio: 2.50:1

Size: Small

Departs From: Seattle, Los Angeles, Juneau, Ketchikan

FEATURES:

Global Gallery
Enrichment Lectures
Gym
Fitness Classes
Deck Parties
Mud Room
Lounge
Spa
Hide Details
National Geographic Endeavour II

Lindblad Expeditions

National Geographic Endeavour Ii

35 Reviews
Show Details

Passengers: 96

Crew: 63

Launched: 2005

Ratio: 1.52:1

Size: Small

FEATURES:

Deck Parties
Spa
Global Gallery
Local Entertainers
Onboard Naturalists
Gym
Skiff tours
Fitness Classes
Hide Details

Lindblad Expeditions

National Geographic Sea Lion

18 Reviews
Show Details

Passengers: 62

Crew: 31

Launched: 1981

Ratio: 2.00:1

Size: Small

Departs From: Seattle, Manhattan, Juneau

FEATURES:

Skiff tours
Fitness Classes
Onboard Naturalists
Deck Parties
Gym Equipment
Enrichment Lectures
Restaurant
Lounge
Hide Details

Lindblad Expeditions

National Geographic Sea Bird

17 Reviews
Show Details

Passengers: 62

Crew: 25

Launched: 1981

Ratio: 2.48:1

Size: Small

Departs From: Seattle, Juneau, Portland, Oregon

FEATURES:

Lounge
Enrichment Lectures
Onboard Naturalists
Skiff tours
Gym Equipment
Deck Parties
Restaurant
Fitness Classes
Hide Details

Lindblad Expeditions

National Geographic Orion

23 Reviews
Show Details

Passengers: 106

Crew: 80

Launched: 2003

Ratio: 1.32:1

Size: Small

Departs From: Tahiti, Bali, Tanah Ampo, Auckland, Seward, Vancouver

FEATURES:

Onboard Naturalists
Enrichment Lectures
Sauna
LEXSpa
Deck Parties
Outdoor Cafe
Fitness Classes
Restaurant
Hide Details

Lindblad Expeditions

Jahan

3 Reviews
Show Details

Passengers: 48

Crew: 40

Launched: 2011

Ratio: 1.20:1

Size: Small

FEATURES:

Enrichment Lectures
Open Bridge Policy
Observatory
Restaurant
Apsara Spa
Pool
Lobby Lounge
Funnel Bar
Hide Details
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.