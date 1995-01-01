Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Compare Lindblad Expeditions Ships Side by Side
Ships
8 ships
8 ships
Lindblad Expeditions
National Geographic Explorer
46 Reviews
Show Details
Passengers:
148
Crew:
86
Launched:
1982
Ratio:
1.72:1
Size:
Small
Departs From:
Bergen, Copenhagen, Reykjavik, Tilbury, Tower Bridge, Tilbury, Canary Wharf, Ushuaia, Santiago (Valparaiso), Valparaiso
FEATURES:
Global Gallery
Chart Room
Deck Parties
Guest Lecturers
Mud Room
Library
Onboard Naturalists
Sauna
Hide Details
Lindblad Expeditions
National Geographic Quest
22 Reviews
Show Details
Passengers:
100
Crew:
40
Launched:
2017
Ratio:
2.50:1
Size:
Small
Departs From:
Seattle, Los Angeles, Juneau, Puerto Caldera, Portland, Oregon
FEATURES:
Enrichment Lectures
Spa Treatment Room
Skiff tours
Mud Room
Dining Room
Spa
Lounge
Onboard Naturalists
Hide Details
Lindblad Expeditions
National Geographic Venture
13 Reviews
Show Details
Passengers:
100
Crew:
40
Launched:
2018
Ratio:
2.50:1
Size:
Small
Departs From:
Seattle, Los Angeles, Juneau, Ketchikan
FEATURES:
Global Gallery
Enrichment Lectures
Gym
Fitness Classes
Deck Parties
Mud Room
Lounge
Spa
Hide Details
Lindblad Expeditions
National Geographic Endeavour Ii
35 Reviews
Show Details
Passengers:
96
Crew:
63
Launched:
2005
Ratio:
1.52:1
Size:
Small
FEATURES:
Deck Parties
Spa
Global Gallery
Local Entertainers
Onboard Naturalists
Gym
Skiff tours
Fitness Classes
Hide Details
Lindblad Expeditions
National Geographic Sea Lion
18 Reviews
Show Details
Passengers:
62
Crew:
31
Launched:
1981
Ratio:
2.00:1
Size:
Small
Departs From:
Seattle, Manhattan, Juneau
FEATURES:
Skiff tours
Fitness Classes
Onboard Naturalists
Deck Parties
Gym Equipment
Enrichment Lectures
Restaurant
Lounge
Hide Details
Lindblad Expeditions
National Geographic Sea Bird
17 Reviews
Show Details
Passengers:
62
Crew:
25
Launched:
1981
Ratio:
2.48:1
Size:
Small
Departs From:
Seattle, Juneau, Portland, Oregon
FEATURES:
Lounge
Enrichment Lectures
Onboard Naturalists
Skiff tours
Gym Equipment
Deck Parties
Restaurant
Fitness Classes
Hide Details
Lindblad Expeditions
National Geographic Orion
23 Reviews
Show Details
Passengers:
106
Crew:
80
Launched:
2003
Ratio:
1.32:1
Size:
Small
Departs From:
Tahiti, Bali, Tanah Ampo, Auckland, Seward, Vancouver
FEATURES:
Onboard Naturalists
Enrichment Lectures
Sauna
LEXSpa
Deck Parties
Outdoor Cafe
Fitness Classes
Restaurant
Hide Details
Lindblad Expeditions
Jahan
3 Reviews
Show Details
Passengers:
48
Crew:
40
Launched:
2011
Ratio:
1.20:1
Size:
Small
FEATURES:
Enrichment Lectures
Open Bridge Policy
Observatory
Restaurant
Apsara Spa
Pool
Lobby Lounge
Funnel Bar
Hide Details
Take our survey