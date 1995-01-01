  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Compare Lindblad Expeditions Ships Side by Side

We found you 8 ships

National Geographic Quest (Photo: Lindblad Expeditions)

Lindblad Expeditions

National Geographic Quest

22 Reviews
Show Details

Passengers: 100

Crew: 40

Launched: 2017

Ratio: 2.50:1

Size: Small

Departs From: Seattle, Los Angeles, Juneau, Puerto Caldera, Portland, Oregon

FEATURES:

Fitness Classes
Enrichment Lectures
Dining Room
Gym
Global Gallery
Onboard Naturalists
Spa Treatment Room
Deck Parties
Hide Details
National Geographic Explorer

Lindblad Expeditions

National Geographic Explorer

46 Reviews
Show Details

Passengers: 148

Crew: 86

Launched: 1982

Ratio: 1.72:1

Size: Small

Departs From: Bergen, Copenhagen, Reykjavik, Tilbury, Tower Bridge, Tilbury, Canary Wharf, Ushuaia, Santiago (Valparaiso), Valparaiso

FEATURES:

Chart Room
Deck Parties
Enrichment Lectures
Bistro
Internet Cafe
Fitness Center
Mud Room
Sauna
Hide Details
National Geographic Orion

Lindblad Expeditions

National Geographic Orion

23 Reviews
Show Details

Passengers: 106

Crew: 80

Launched: 2003

Ratio: 1.32:1

Size: Small

Departs From: Tahiti, Bali, Tanah Ampo, Auckland, Seward, Vancouver

FEATURES:

Library
Onboard Naturalists
Fitness Classes
Restaurant
Global Gallery
Outdoor Cafe
Deck Parties
Enrichment Lectures
Hide Details
Jahan

Lindblad Expeditions

Jahan

3 Reviews
Show Details

Passengers: 48

Crew: 40

Launched: 2011

Ratio: 1.20:1

Size: Small

FEATURES:

Open Bridge Policy
Funnel Bar
Lobby Lounge
Onboard Naturalists
Apsara Spa
Restaurant
Pool
Fitness Classes
Hide Details

Lindblad Expeditions

National Geographic Venture

13 Reviews
Show Details

Passengers: 100

Crew: 40

Launched: 2018

Ratio: 2.50:1

Size: Small

Departs From: Seattle, Los Angeles, Juneau, Ketchikan

FEATURES:

Enrichment Lectures
Deck Parties
Skiff tours
Mud Room
Global Gallery
Dining Room
Spa Treatment Room
Fitness Classes
Hide Details

Lindblad Expeditions

National Geographic Sea Lion

18 Reviews
Show Details

Passengers: 62

Crew: 31

Launched: 1981

Ratio: 2.00:1

Size: Small

Departs From: Seattle, Manhattan, Juneau

FEATURES:

Deck Parties
Gym Equipment
Onboard Naturalists
Fitness Classes
Restaurant
Skiff tours
Lounge
Enrichment Lectures
Hide Details

Lindblad Expeditions

National Geographic Sea Bird

17 Reviews
Show Details

Passengers: 62

Crew: 25

Launched: 1981

Ratio: 2.48:1

Size: Small

Departs From: Seattle, Juneau, Portland, Oregon

FEATURES:

Enrichment Lectures
Gym Equipment
Deck Parties
Fitness Classes
Lounge
Restaurant
Skiff tours
Onboard Naturalists
Hide Details

Lindblad Expeditions

National Geographic Endeavour Ii

35 Reviews
Show Details

Passengers: 96

Crew: 63

Launched: 2005

Ratio: 1.52:1

Size: Small

FEATURES:

Skiff tours
Spa
Library
Global Gallery
Lounge
Restaurant
Onboard Naturalists
Enrichment Lectures
Hide Details
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.