Review for a Galapagos Cruise on Galapagos Sea Star Journey

The Galapagos islands where on our bucket list for a long time. So many people have recommended we visit the islands we could not keep up with the pressure and decided to make the trip. Our usual cruise choices include a Silversea voyage from Athens to Istanbul, we learned all that is sunny about sailing the high seas. We specially loved the camaraderie onboard, the ease of relaxing in large areas ...