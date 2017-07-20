Latin Trails Cruise Reviews

Photo Credit: lomimu
Photo Credit: lomimu
Cruiser Rating
5.0
Excellent
2 reviews

Filters

1-2 of 2 Latin Trails Cruise Reviews

Great experience

Review for a Galapagos Cruise on Galapagos Seaman Journey

User Avatar
lomimu
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

We were on a 5 day/4 nite cruise in late March, which worked out to an afternoon on San Cristobal, three days on the ship, and an early visit to the Charles Darwin Research Station on Santa Cruz before driving to the Seymour airport on Baltra for a 9:45am arrival. The ship is run extremely efficiently - the crew of 8 (plus guide) have things working like clockwork and they were a great team. We ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2024

Excelent wildlife experience

Review for a Galapagos Cruise on Galapagos Sea Star Journey

User Avatar
Jerry Mcgann
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

The Galapagos islands where on our bucket list for a long time. So many people have recommended we visit the islands we could not keep up with the pressure and decided to make the trip. Our usual cruise choices include a Silversea voyage from Athens to Istanbul, we learned all that is sunny about sailing the high seas. We specially loved the camaraderie onboard, the ease of relaxing in large areas ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2017

Find a cruise

Any Month
Other Cruise Line Reviews
Gate 1 Travel Cruise Reviews
Gate 1 Travel Cruise Reviews
Azamara Cruise Reviews
Oceania Cruises Cruise Reviews
P&O Cruises Cruise Reviews
Albatros Expeditions Cruise Reviews
Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.