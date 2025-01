Review for a Galapagos Cruise on Galapagos Seaman Journey

We were on a 5 day/4 nite cruise in late March, which worked out to an afternoon on San Cristobal, three days on the ship, and an early visit to the Charles Darwin Research Station on Santa Cruz before driving to the Seymour airport on Baltra for a 9:45am arrival. The ship is run extremely efficiently - the crew of 8 (plus guide) have things working like clockwork and they were a great team. We ...