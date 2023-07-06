The Food on Kontiki Wayra Follows the Traditional Cuisine of the Region

The food on Kontiki Wayra is hooked to a "more is more" philosophy, wherein there is an absolute ton of variety throughout the day – the meals filling when you want them to be, and more refined for a later hour. Diners are indulged without feeling like they are over-indulging, or heading for the diet plan when they return home. Choices can be as healthy as you make them.

Traditional Ecuadorian dishes pepper the menu every day, particularly at lunchtime, when the team often ladles out fresh soups. Seconds are encouraged, just as they would be at home. And being on the ocean, the abundance of seafood is both constant and welcome – grilled prawns, wahoo, tuna and more. Local organic produce and ingredients, including toasted corn, peanuts, coconut, carrot, cassava, plantain and more, take center stage side-dish-wise. My take-home moment came in the form of salprieta – a ground mixture of corn, peanuts, coriander and oregano.

Sweets are less sweet than the North American tooth is accustomed to. And fresh fruit is always an option at each meal; an enormous abundance of different kinds of fruit is available year-round in Ecuador. A cappuccino machine is humming in the corner of the main deck throughout the day, offering local coffees, organic teas and hot chocolate. An elaborate coffee menu outlines the various coffee-bean blends (right down to the percentages), some laced with dried-nut, fruit or chocolate flavors.

A very practiced wait staff gets to know your preferences very quickly – and I heard passengers say, "You know what I like" to the staff members more than once.

Dietary Restrictions on Kontiki Wayra

Dietary needs or restrictions are easily accommodated – lactose, vegan, gluten-free or otherwise – provided the kitchen knows about you in advance. With such a small kitchen and staff, adherence to any restrictions with regard to allergies is easily handled.