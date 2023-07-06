What to Expect in Rooms on Kontiki Wayra

A firm yet comfortable king-size bed is awash in pillows and sustainably sourced cotton, including patterned throw cushions, while bedside USB plugs and outlets sit above floating, double-drawer night tables. (Rooms can be configured to two single beds or one big bed.)

A slim shelf supports a fresh-water carafe, a DeLonghi coffeemaker with artisanal mugs, and gourmet snacks. Cookies and sweets appear daily in a small tray on a shelf under a wall-mounted TV. The small electronic wall console operates the lights, the blinds and the Bluetooth music player. A full closet has ample shelving and drawers, plus a safe, with suitcases stowing neatly under the bed. An edgy, triangular-shaped mirror is large enough to squeeze most of you into the frame on your way out to dinner.

Cabin Bathrooms on Kontiki Wayra

Bright bathrooms feature marble walls, some grey-patterned tiling, a large sink and a quiet, efficient toilet. The roomy rainhead shower has a frosted-glass window, the sill filled with a small grouping of snake plants in a bed of pebbles – bringing the outdoors in. A clothesline is a welcome touch. Amenities include L’Occitane soaps and lotions, Eco Essences toiletry kits, a hairdryer and a fluffy terry robe.

Rooms to Avoid on Kontiki Wayra

Being on the lower deck with a portal window, Stateroom 9 is the least attractive (though still quite comfortable) bearing the brunt of staff traffic outside the door.

Cruise Critic Room Picks on Kontiki Wayra

Stateroom 5 could be referred to as the Honeymoon Suite, facing the stern on the Veranda Deck, with a small seating area out front. Rooms 1 to 4 are also accessible off the Veranda Deck and would be next in the pecking order. Staterooms 6 to 8 are right off the dining room, which makes for an easy “Good night,” yet they’re not as quiet as Rooms 1 to 5, and the air circulation is less robust.