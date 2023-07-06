Though you’re spending the bulk of your day off the ship, when you return, the Kontiki staff has transformed the stern of the boat into a water-toy playground. Multiple water activities include six tandem kayaks, four stand-up paddleboards and four Seabob personal watercraft that are tied to inflatable decks that stretch off the back of the boat. A floating “pool” deck can be added to this mix, also inflatable, with a netted bottom to contain swimmers within the sea water, bookended by two sun loungers. Snorkels, masks, fins and 3 mm wetsuits are available in various sizes free of charge. A FunAir inflatable waterslide runs from the top deck down, jetting you out into the surrounding sea – the best photo op.
Aside from the waterslide takeoff point, the top deck does double-duty as a quiet spot to enjoy the sun during the day and a social hub for cocktails – with surprise snacks, of course – at sundown. Multiple four-top tables allow for conviviality and conversation. The bar serves a full menu of cocktails – traditional and innovative – from the snappiest margarita or Manhattan, to the most extravagant Oreo cookie shake.
Free Wi-Fi is available throughout the ship, but the speed is slow, pending an update of internet capabilities throughout the whole coastal Ecuador region, scheduled for March 2023. Until then, you may have trouble with watching or uploading videos onboard, sending or receiving large emails, and posting reels on social media.
There is a treatment room on the lower deck. Spa treatments are provided only on one specific day of the cruise.
If you have any energy left after hiking, snorkeling, swimming, paddling and climbing the stairs to the slide, a gym room-slash-spa treatment room on the lower deck has some exercise equipment, mostly for stretching. There is no jogging track.
Yes. Kontiki Wayra is great for families, though infants and toddlers are too much of a handful, given you always need “one hand for the boat.” Kontiki suggests children be six years or older. Groups with children can tailor-make a designated expedition specific to family fun. These family expeditions feature age-appropriate activities to bring out the explorer in everyone. Special interests – like gastronomy, wellness or photography – can also be accommodated via themed expeditions, also custom-created.