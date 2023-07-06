Public Rooms

Sundeck on Kontiki Wayra

Aside from the waterslide takeoff point, the top deck does double-duty as a quiet spot to enjoy the sun during the day and a social hub for cocktails – with surprise snacks, of course – at sundown. Multiple four-top tables allow for conviviality and conversation. The bar serves a full menu of cocktails – traditional and innovative – from the snappiest margarita or Manhattan, to the most extravagant Oreo cookie shake.

Services and Wi-Fi on Kontiki Wayra

Free Wi-Fi is available throughout the ship, but the speed is slow, pending an update of internet capabilities throughout the whole coastal Ecuador region, scheduled for March 2023. Until then, you may have trouble with watching or uploading videos onboard, sending or receiving large emails, and posting reels on social media.