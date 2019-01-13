Review for a Caribbean - Southern Cruise on Vela

This was our third trip on Island Windjammers, second out of Grenada and first on Vela. We already loved the islands and Windjammer style. Vela was new to us. We were in love with Sagitta, but Vela was as similar as different. Gotta get it out of the way, cabins are smaller, but still comfortable and provide everything you need. Pack light, you don't need much. The ship is beautiful. It is ...