Saint Lucius Pitons with a rainbow.
Photo Credit: maverick39
Photo of Vela from the dinghy.
Photo Credit: maverick39
Photo Credit: Jammer Lover
Vela and Diamant in the background
Photo Credit: velo5338
See all photos
Cruiser Rating
4.9
Very Good
44 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Featured Review
Great Snorkeling on St. Lucia & Martinique!
"For those who shop, there were several opportunities, and the excursions offered were fun and interesting - great Rum Factory tour at Depaz on Martinique!:-) We love the easy, relaxed on-board experience, chatting with other guests, making our own fun in between the planned offerings - always plenty to do, or nothing if you choose...."Read More
Jammer Lover avatar

Jammer Lover

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

Filters

1-10 of 44 Island Windjammers Vela Cruise Reviews

Sun, fun and fabulous sailing!

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Vela

User Avatar
Tabbycoco
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

This is my second adventure sailing with IWJ on Vela. It never disappoints! We sailed from St Lucia, and around Martinique. There was plenty to see and do, hiking, beach adventures, local shopping and snorkeling. If you are looking for a Caribbean vacation that requires nothing more than a swimsuit, shorts, tank tops and occasionally a pair of flip flops, book now! Vela's Captain and crew ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2023

Sailing Cruise from St Lucia to Martinique

Review for a Caribbean - Eastern Cruise on Vela

User Avatar
maverick39
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

This was my third Island Windjammer Cruise, and the second on Vela. This year was the usual itinerary that leaves from Rodney Bay, Saint Lucia, and goes to Martinique before returning to Saint Lucia. My wife and I were on the same ship last year, but had to do a southern itinerary as France did not allow cruise ships to dock in 2022 due to Covid. My favorite part of this Sailing Cruise is the ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2023

Great Snorkeling on St. Lucia & Martinique!

Review for a Caribbean - Eastern Cruise on Vela

User Avatar
Jammer Lover
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We actually embarked in St. Lucia (option not offered on this review page) and sailed to a couple of beautiful spots there before heading to Martinique. The snorkeling at Jade near the Pitons was fabulous, as it was again at Anse D'Arling on Martinique - really amazing diversity of sea life and very easy to access from shore. For those who shop, there were several opportunities, and the ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2023

Terrible management and no Covid SOP/Protocol

Review for a Caribbean - Eastern Cruise on Vela

User Avatar
ANGELMAXX
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

This was not my first Windjammer experience. My husband and I sailed about 15 years ago on the original Windjammer. It was the best vacation we've ever taken together. Gorgeous ship, amazing crew, wonderful co-passengers, and more. We made cherished memories and lifelong friends. This version of Windjammer (now known as Island Windjammers (IWJ) ) is under different management and it ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Island Windjammer - Coming Back Strong After Covid

Review for a Caribbean - Eastern Cruise on Vela

User Avatar
velo5338
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We discovered Island Windjammer in 2015; I'd been trying to persuade my wife to try a cruise for years - Barefoot Windjammer had long since gone - but she dug her heels in and resisted and resisted. Finally I wore her down and she agreed to try an Island Windjammer cruise on Sagitta on the the condition that if she didn't like it I was never to mention it again. I agreed to the terms, we sailed ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2022

Wonderful experience

Review for a Caribbean - Southern Cruise on Vela

User Avatar
Privilegedone
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

The crew was friendly, attentive, helpful and knowledgeable of the ports of call The meals were delicious featuring local favorites. During a time when ports of call were limited I felt the itinerary was filled with a variety of places and activities. They scheduled several activities for every location. Hiking excursions were available for those who wished to be active as well as shopping and ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2021

Small ship, BIG experience

Review for a Caribbean - Southern Cruise on Vela

User Avatar
randyjumps
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

As someone who is very uncomfortable in large crowds, I knew a cruise on a large liner was not ever going to be my cup of tea. On the other hand, sailing with a total of 23 passengers and 10 crew sounded like just the ticket! Add to this the off-the-beaten-path adventure of smaller, or less-visited, islands and ports and I was intrigued to say the least. Sailing Vessel Vela from Island ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Another great week

Review for a Caribbean - Southern Cruise on Vela

User Avatar
Rowan813
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

This was our third trip on Island Windjammers, second out of Grenada and first on Vela. We already loved the islands and Windjammer style. Vela was new to us. We were in love with Sagitta, but Vela was as similar as different. Gotta get it out of the way, cabins are smaller, but still comfortable and provide everything you need. Pack light, you don't need much. The ship is beautiful. It is ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Bucket List Trip!

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Vela

User Avatar
5Stringer
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Island Windjammer had been on my bucket list for quite a few years, and we finally had the opportunity to join the Vela and cruise the windward islands from St. Lucia. Admittedly, we have cruised the mega ships about a dozen times in the past, and when I saw the sign onboard “If you’re not barefoot, you’re overdressed” I felt at home immediately. Boarding was seamless. The staff met us at ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2019

A wonderful ship and an excellent crew

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Vela

User Avatar
VBP
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We chose this cruise because of the ship and the destinations. Vela is a very beautiful, three masted tall-ship. She takes a maximum of 26 passengers with a crew of 10. We had very personal service from the booking process onwards, nothing was difficult. We joined the ship in Rodney Bay, St Lucia. We were taken out to the ship on dinghies. We had up-graded to the Owners Cabin which ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2019

Find a cruise

Any Month
Other Island Windjammers Ship Cruise Reviews
Diamant Cruise Reviews
Diamant Cruise Reviews
Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2025, The Independent Traveler, Inc.