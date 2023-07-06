The 13 cabins are spread across two decks, Lower and Main. The rooms on Lower Deck are closer to the engine and, thus, are noisier. (There can also be a slight fuel smell, as well.) Passengers in Cabin 6, toward the fore of the ship, reported hearing noise when the ship dropped anchor, so if you're a light sleeper, look at the rooms midship on the Main Deck. None of the regular cabins have TVs or radios. There are U.S. outlets to charge your devices. Each room has its own air-conditioning unit, although it doesn't extend to the bathrooms. There's also a closed porthole to let in light for every cabin except the solo cabins.

En suite bathrooms are relatively roomy (almost half the size of the cabin), with a self-contained shower separate from the toilet. Hair dryers are provided, as are shampoo/conditioner and soap, issued from a dispenser within the shower. The ship does roll when it moves, so passengers may want to wait until anchorage before undergoing their grooming rituals. (Built-in handrails in the showers also up the safety factor.)

Sagitta has two cabins for solo travelers that share a separate 21-square-foot bathroom. These accommodations are not for the claustrophobic; the bed is enclosed at its foot, and you can't have both the drawers and the door open at the same time. But for single travelers looking to save money, it's a convenient option. Island Windjammers will also match solo passengers who don't mind sharing a double cabin with strangers.

The Owners Cabin, located behind the galley at the aft of the ship, is a different animal from the rest of Sagitta's cabins. It comes complete with a king-size bed, a TV (to watch DVDs if you bring your own), a desk, extra bench seating, enough storage for several people and portholes that ring the room. Its bathroom is also spacious, with a separate shower. At 270 square feet, it's proved popular for couples celebrating special birthdays and anniversaries.