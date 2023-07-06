Windjammer cruises are built around beaches -- and seeking out sun and snorkeling are most peoples' primary concerns. Only a few excursions in the traditional sense are offered through Sagitta. For example, on Nevis, passengers can sign up for a taxi tour of the island or take a picnic lunch to Shoal Bay on Anguilla. For the most part, it's up to you to create your own fun.
On Sagitta, a 16-person dinghy ferries you to shore for a dry or wet landing. The latter can be a bit dicey, even for the fit: an unexpected surge off Anse Colombaire, a marine preserve on the remote side of St. Barts, almost sent us spilling into the surf. That being said, the staff go out of their way to warn the less mobile if conditions look dicey. It's nice to be treated like a grownup.
Evenings on the ship can be quiet or rowdy, depending on who's onboard (and how much rum is being consumed). On our trip, people spent their time reading, socializing or playing dominos, and a few hardy folks took a night swim. One night, the ship organized a beach barbeque at the Shiggidy Shack in St. Kitts' Frigate Bay. If the ship is docking overnight in a small bay, the crew will send tenders as late as necessary if passengers want to check out nearby beach bars or nightlife.
As with Diamant, the other ship in the fleet, Sagitta has an Old World feel to it, enhanced by its rich wood interiors and brass fixtures. It's a classy vessel and one that inspired oohs and aahs from passengers debarking larger cruise ships in ports.
The Main Deck lounge is the social heartbeat of the ship. It contains a marble-topped bar and banquette-style seating with colorful green cushions. A map of the Caribbean graces one wall, and there's a public restroom available. Also handy is a cabinet that contains an array of sunscreen and after-care products (no need to bring your own).
The Lower Deck has a small Library and seating area. We didn't notice it used much during our cruise, however.
A Sagitta cruise does require some dexterity. Besides the tender landings, the ship's staircases are steep, and some people found themselves turning around and taking them ladder-style on the descent. People with physical handicaps should consider carefully whether this type of trip is for them.
Located on the forward portion of the ship, Sagitta's Main Deck is a sprawling expanse of teak that's covered during the day with an awning to provide sun protection. The crew set out loungers during the day, and blue director's chairs and several benches also provide seating. Snorkeling equipment and shoes are stored near the tender launch, which is also used as a de facto swimming platform when the ship is docked.
Sagitta has no spa or workout equipment onboard. There are opportunities for snorkeling almost every day, and there are staff-led hike on some of the islands.
While there are no special facilities or programs for kids onboard, Sagitta does allow older children and teens on its sailings (minimum age is 8). During the summer months, special fares are often offered for kids 18 and younger who sail with a parent or a guardian. Because passengers get to know the captain and the staff, a trip on Sagitta could be a great cruise for a teenager to get a real sailing experience, as long as you're aware that other passengers will be drinking.
