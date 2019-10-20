FROM ST. LUCIA (not St Martin) We sailed on the Island Windjammer tall ship Vela for a 12-day repositioning cruise to Saint Kitts in January 2025, touring a selection of the French West Indies and Windward Islands. This cruise covered the greatest distance of all Island Windjammer Caribbean cruises, providing the most opportunities for sailing, while also allowing us to visit some of the most ...
This is my second adventure sailing with IWJ on Vela. It never disappoints! We sailed from St Lucia, and around Martinique. There was plenty to see and do, hiking, beach adventures, local shopping and snorkeling. If you are looking for a Caribbean vacation that requires nothing more than a swimsuit, shorts, tank tops and occasionally a pair of flip flops, book now! Vela's Captain and crew ...
This was my third Island Windjammer Cruise, and the second on Vela. This year was the usual itinerary that leaves from Rodney Bay, Saint Lucia, and goes to Martinique before returning to Saint Lucia. My wife and I were on the same ship last year, but had to do a southern itinerary as France did not allow cruise ships to dock in 2022 due to Covid.
My favorite part of this Sailing Cruise is the ...
We actually embarked in St. Lucia (option not offered on this review page) and sailed to a couple of beautiful spots there before heading to Martinique. The snorkeling at Jade near the Pitons was fabulous, as it was again at Anse D'Arling on Martinique - really amazing diversity of sea life and very easy to access from shore. For those who shop, there were several opportunities, and the ...
I have recently returned from another IWJ cruise, this time on Diamant. This was my third cruise since Covid (too many to count before the pandemic) . After nearly two years locked down I couldn't wait to sail again and was on one of the first post Covid cruises (Vela out of St Lucia) . It was easy to know ahead of time that the itinerary would be limited as many of the Caribbean Islands were ...
This was not my first Windjammer experience. My husband and I sailed about 15 years ago on the original Windjammer. It was the best vacation we've ever taken together. Gorgeous ship, amazing crew, wonderful co-passengers, and more. We made cherished memories and lifelong friends.
This version of Windjammer (now known as Island Windjammers (IWJ) ) is under different management and it ...
We discovered Island Windjammer in 2015; I'd been trying to persuade my wife to try a cruise for years - Barefoot Windjammer had long since gone - but she dug her heels in and resisted and resisted. Finally I wore her down and she agreed to try an Island Windjammer cruise on Sagitta on the the condition that if she didn't like it I was never to mention it again. I agreed to the terms, we sailed ...
The crew was friendly, attentive, helpful and knowledgeable of the ports of call The meals were delicious featuring local favorites. During a time when ports of call were limited I felt the itinerary was filled with a variety of places and activities. They scheduled several activities for every location. Hiking excursions were available for those who wished to be active as well as shopping and ...
As someone who is very uncomfortable in large crowds, I knew a cruise on a large liner was not ever going to be my cup of tea. On the other hand, sailing with a total of 23 passengers and 10 crew sounded like just the ticket! Add to this the off-the-beaten-path adventure of smaller, or less-visited, islands and ports and I was intrigued to say the least.
Sailing Vessel Vela from Island ...
This was our third trip on Island Windjammers, second out of Grenada and first on Vela. We already loved the islands and Windjammer style. Vela was new to us. We were in love with Sagitta, but Vela was as similar as different. Gotta get it out of the way, cabins are smaller, but still comfortable and provide everything you need. Pack light, you don't need much. The ship is beautiful. It is ...