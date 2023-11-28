Small sailing ship company Island Windjammers has expanded its fleet and sail program with the acquisition of the eight-passenger Lyra. The luxury yacht joins the company's pair of vessels, the 10-passenger yacht Diamant and 26-passenger tall ship Vela, which both sail in the Caribbean. From spring 2024, Lyra will offer Greek island-hopping cruises.

Lyra Deck Plans Feature Well Appointed Cabins

The yacht, which was constructed in 1984 and refitted in 2017, has four cabins situated aft on the lower deck which feature rich wood paneling and shining brass fixtures. There are two staterooms with queen beds and two suites. The one-room suites, with king beds, offer a larger living area and bigger bathrooms.

All accommodations include ensuite bathrooms -- with separate enclosed showers with glass doors -- ample storage, portholes, and air conditioning.

On the same deck is a combined lounge and dining room where all meals are served. This area also has nautical wooden decor. Stairs lead to the upper deck, which has shaded and open areas for lounging and sunbathing. There is also an upper deck indoor saloon with seating and large windows providing panoramic views.

Onboard activities include swimming and snorkeling from the ship. Flexible itineraries allow plenty of time for passengers to explore each port of call and enjoy the local culture, beaches, snorkeling, hiking and visiting local villages. In some ports there are additional tours, available at extra cost.

Lyra is fully crewed and all-inclusive fares cover meals, drinks -- including water, juice, soda, beer and wine -- cabin service and complimentary use of snorkel gear for the cruise. The onboard atmosphere is laid-back and relaxed, and passengers are welcome to bring their own spirits onboard to mix their favorite drinks.

The yacht can be privately chartered by families and groups of friends and all cabins are available for solo travelers for a supplement.

Want to Be First Onboard? Lyra's Launch Date is April 2024

Lyra's inaugural cruise for Island Windjammers is on April 14, 2024, when it will sail the 10-night island-hopping Greek Isles itinerary from Kos.

Lyra Will Sail the Dodecanese Islands in Greece

Homeporting on the island of Kos in the Aegean Sea, Lyra will sail offer one sailing around the lesser-known Dodecanese Islands, which are inaccessible to large cruise ships. The round-trip cruises, from April through October, will call at Panteli, Arki, Patmos, Loipsi, Kalymnos, Levith, Kefalos, Tilos and Nisyro.

Lyra Stats

The ship measures 98 feet and carries eight passengers at full occupancy with four crew members.