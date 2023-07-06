Entertainment & Activities

The old Windjammer Barefoot Cruises were all about quasi-adult hijinks, often fueled by copious amounts of grog -- and so, it's a little surprising that Diamant's voyages are rather sedate. (On one recent cruise, passengers were far more interested in rummy than rum.) Many of the activities for which Windjammers was known, including the PPP (pimps, pirates and prostitutes) costume parties and the horseshoe crab races, are gone. Because the feel of the cruise has the possibility to change dramatically, based on the personalities and interests of the 12 passengers onboard, it's hard to predict what kind of experience you'll be getting.

With a six-member crew concentrating primarily on the tasks at hand, the ship lacks a cruise director -- and that lack of direction becomes particularly apparent when plans change. While the ship's stated itinerary listed a visit to Mustique, Diamant never stopped there on a recent cruise -- and no one mentioned its absence. (The cruise line's literature and Web site do offer a disclaimer, noting the possibility of itinerary changes due to weather, local activities, etc.) Although there's an onboard notebook listing shore activities, passengers were never actively encouraged to look at it, so it seemed that some people felt at a loss when the ship pulled into port.

There are a few decks of cards and a small lending library, but otherwise, that's it for nighttime entertainment. (The ship's DVD player was on the fritz during a recent cruise.) So, bring your own games -- preferably ones with magnetic pieces that won't go flying when the ship hits a rough patch.

As per the rest of the Diamant experience, traditional shore excursions are not organized by the cruise line. Passengers are free to explore ports as they please.