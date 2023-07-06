All cabins have private bathrooms with windows to the outside. These feature roomy showers with generous pressure. (A note, though: The ship can run out of hot water if all passengers are showering at the same time.) The decor scheme is a gray tile, with thirsty white towels and luxurious bathrobes. Shampoo and soap are the only toiletries provided. There's a sink and toilet; passengers are subject to some Amazonian restrictions. Use the tap water only for hand-washing. Bottled water is provided for brushing teeth, and toilet paper is meant to be disposed in an adjacent trash can. Other amenities include hair dryers and personal safes.

Air-conditioning is efficient. U.S.-style plugs come with 220 volt sockets. While many laptops and other electronics convert from American-standard 110 to 220 internally, you might want to make sure you won't need to bring an adaptor.

Laundry service is offered on a complimentary basis. Even nicer? Whenever you return from a hike in the jungle or a trek through a local village, the crew will clean the mud off your shoes.