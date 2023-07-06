All of the 15 cabins on La Estrella Amazonica have private balconies, a first for an Amazon riverboat. Most average 220 square feet. There are two large cabins, equipped with three twin beds and one single stateroom with one twin bed. The rest are the standard doubles in which beds can convert from twins to kings. All are furnished with desks, chairs and open armoires that serve as both closet and bureau. Each long balcony has two comfortable wicker-like cushioned chairs, though it would have been nice to have a small cocktail table out there. Another notable omission: Because of the buggy nature of the Amazon, balconies could use screens to let fresh air in, even when you're not sitting outside.
All cabins have private bathrooms with windows to the outside. These feature roomy showers with generous pressure. (A note, though: The ship can run out of hot water if all passengers are showering at the same time.) The decor scheme is a gray tile, with thirsty white towels and luxurious bathrobes. Shampoo and soap are the only toiletries provided. There's a sink and toilet; passengers are subject to some Amazonian restrictions. Use the tap water only for hand-washing. Bottled water is provided for brushing teeth, and toilet paper is meant to be disposed in an adjacent trash can. Other amenities include hair dryers and personal safes.
Air-conditioning is efficient. U.S.-style plugs come with 220 volt sockets. While many laptops and other electronics convert from American-standard 110 to 220 internally, you might want to make sure you won't need to bring an adaptor.
Laundry service is offered on a complimentary basis. Even nicer? Whenever you return from a hike in the jungle or a trek through a local village, the crew will clean the mud off your shoes.