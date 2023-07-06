Entertainment & Activities

Most of our onboard entertainment activities centered on what we'd done and upcoming plans. Occasionally, there was more traditional cruise-style fun; the chef gave us a hands-on demo on how to make Peruvian specialties, and the housekeeping crew showed us how to twist towels into shapes.

But the real education occurs off the ship. Thanks to the superb team of naturalists onboard, we rode around in La Estrella Amazonica's two river skiffs. These are long, narrow powerboats that literally can pull up to just about anywhere -- the jungle, a ranger station, our own ship -- and let you walk off onto dry land.

On our trip, Juanito ("Johnny") and Segundo, supervised by Cruise Guide Angel Cardenas, orchestrated our days. There's no set series of attractions; the team is agile in adapting to conditions, whether it's high-water or low-water season. You can expect some consistencies. There's a strong emphasis on bird-watching, and the list of possible species to sight in the region runs nearly a dozen pages in the handy guide provided by the cruise line. Also fun to spot: monkeys, frogs, lizards and, yes, snakes, though the scary anaconda did not show itself on our trip. A big hit were the pink and grey dolphins. A chance to fish for piranhas was another memorable experience.

One outing focuses on the Amazon jungle at night; passengers don't actually set foot on land but, via the skiffs, they get a chance to watch a gorgeous sunset while being served hot ginger tea and snacks. Once it gets dark, the intrepid boat drivers are able to maneuver the skiffs right up onto riverbanks so passengers can see nocturnal creatures like polka-dotted frogs, alligators and black caimans.

Back onboard, a cocktail hour, usually at 6:30 p.m., is the highlight of the evening; the bar offers a complimentary pisco sour (along with other varieties of this classic drink), Peruvian beer or wine, or soda. Most nights, the crew band plays a range of songs on regional instruments; these range from local folk classics to the Beatles.