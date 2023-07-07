Entertainment & Activities

On a small expedition ship like this one, don't expect rock climbing walls, bowling alleys or lavish production shows. The key attraction is the exotic but accessible Galapagos wildlife, and all activities focus on getting passengers up-close and personal with it.

Off-ship excursions (included in the cost of the cruise) are led by experienced naturalist guides who can spot elusive Pacific seahorses hiding in sargassum algae, identify each species of Darwin finch and explain the difference between aa and pahoehoe lava. One day you might walk along a beach to a lagoon where flamingoes feed; the next, you might take a panga boat into a secluded alcove where you can snorkel with sea turtles or sea lions.

For all longer or more intensive hikes, there are shorter versions (or alternatives, such as panga rides to look for wildlife) for passengers with mobility issues. Guides are sensitive to health concerns and will do their best to tailor activities as necessary.

Back onboard, the ship's activities have an educational focus to help passengers learn more about the islands. Each evening before dinner, everyone assembles in the lounge for a briefing in which the guides share photos from the day's activities, preview the schedule for the next day and give an informative talk on such topics as the geology or marine life of the Galapagos. Some sailings feature guest lecturers that include wildlife and conservation expert Joan Embery or Zoo Miami's Ron Magill.

The night of our Puerto Ayora call, we had a special pre-dinner treat: A group of local musicians and dancers came aboard for a live performance. Passengers gathered in the open-air bar and sipped glasses of hot canelazo, a drink from the Andean highlands made of sugar cane alcohol and cinnamon, while costumed dancers twirled to South American rhythms played on wooden flute, goatskin drum and other traditional instruments. In the end, passengers and crew alike joined in the dance.

Aside from organized activities, passengers seemed happy enough to entertain themselves -- either with good conversation or a book.