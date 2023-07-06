A classic Russian river cruiser built in 1977, the 207-passenger Tchaikovsky has been renovated over the intervening years to offer a comfortable but uncomplicated cruise experience.

Dining

Cuisine is a blend of Russian specialties and international fare, with the ship's main dining room serving up breakfast, lunch and dinner. Alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages are available at an additional cost, and snacks can be found onboard throughout the day.

Cabins

There are four different cabin categories aboard Tchaikovsky, all of which offer river views. There are no balcony cabins aboard the ship. All staterooms offer private facilities, hair dryer, flat-panel television and a safe. Electrical outlets are European-style, two-pronged 220V, so most cruisers will require adapters or converters.

Dedicated Single cabins, listed as "Dedicated SGL," are intended for solo travelers. There are 11 of these 87-square-foot cabins onboard, all of which are small but cozy. They offer a pull-down bed that converts to a sofa during the daytime, a picture window that opens, a small wardrobe and several other storage options.

Twin Standard cabins are the most numerous type of accommodations aboard Tchaikovsky. At 97 square feet, these rooms are snug for two, though this is less important on these port-heavy itineraries. These offer two pull-down twin beds that do not convert to a queen, a picture window that opens, and a small bedside table and vanity area.

**Deluxe Staterooms **are all located on Upper Deck and are substantially larger, measuring 151 square feet apiece. These 16 cabins all offer a queen-size bed that can convert into two singles and a picture window that opens. A small dressing table with mirror and a small seating area round out the room.

Junior Suites are the largest accommodation category aboard Tchaikovsky. Situated on the Boat and Upper decks, these 194-square-foot rooms offer increased living space, a queen bed that is convertible into two single beds, two panoramic windows that open and a seating area with a sofa.

Top Deck Attractions

Tchaikovsky's uppermost deck features a large conference center lounge that is used for lectures and language lessons throughout the cruise. There is also ample outdoor deck space for scenic cruising.

Entertainment

Most entertainment onboard Tchaikovsky revolves around enrichment and immersion activities, such as language lessons and lectures.

Itineraries

Tchaikovsky sails Russia's Volga river.