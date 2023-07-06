Built in 1985 and renovated in 2019, Stravinsky Premium is marketed for the "affordable luxury" segment. While the ship lacks true suites, it does offer two decks of balcony staterooms -- a rarity in Russia. Renovations upgraded decor and amenities throughout, and the ship now features an onboard fitness center.

Dining

International and Russian cuisines are served in the ship's main dining room, which offers up breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. Beverages -- both alcoholic and nonalcoholic -- can be purchased at an additional cost.

Cabins

Stravinsky Premium is equipped with two full decks of balcony cabins, though standard riverview staterooms are still available. However, the ship lacks the suites and mini-suites found on some of the line's other vessels. Electrical outlets onboard are all 220V European-style, two-pronged outlets.

Lower Deck Standard staterooms, measuring 140 square feet, are the entry-level accommodations onboard. There are two of these rooms situated on the Lower Deck, both of which offer porthole windows (non-opening) and twin beds that cannot be pushed together. Like all cabins aboard Stravinsky Premium, these Lower Deck Standard rooms offer a safe, telephone, flat-panel television and private bathroom facilities.

Main Deck Premium cabins offer slightly more space at 145 square feet and are located on the Main Deck. Most offer double beds that can split apart upon request, though some (cabins 207, 208, 217 and 218) offer only twin beds. Main Deck Premium cabins offer windows that can open and modernized bathroom facilities.

Upper Deck Premium Plus cabins are the largest riverview category onboard Stravinsky Premium. At 173 square feet, these four staterooms on the Upper Deck are situated just forward of the main dining room and feature queen beds that can be converted into two singles. A panoramic window that can be opened lets in plenty of light and fresh air, and these rooms have newly designed bathroom facilities.

Upper Deck Deluxe and Boat Deck Deluxe staterooms can be found on two decks and feature private balconies -- a rarity on the Volga. Each measures 237 square feet and features queen beds that can be converted into two singles in select rooms (329 to 336 and 401). Balconies feature a table and two chairs, and staterooms offer modern bathroom facilities, ample storage space, a sitting area with dressing table and a small stool.

Top Deck Attractions

Up top, Stravinsky Premium offers a panoramic bar and lounge and ample open deck space.

Entertainment

Aboard Stravinsky Premium, entertainment revolves primarily around immersion activities, such as lectures, language lessons and cultural performances. Nightlife is quiet, with many passengers electing to spend most of their time ashore.

Itineraries

Stravinsky Premium sails between Moscow and St. Petersburg on Russia's Volga river.