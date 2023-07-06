Named after Russian composer Sergei Rachmaninoff, Imperial River Cruises' Rachmaninoff was refitted in 2014 with a more modern look and feel -- though like many Russian river cruise vessels, the result is something of a hodgepodge of styles that have been added over the course of three decades.

Still, that doesn't stop Rachmaninoff from being a comfortable and authentic Russian river cruiser. Rachmaninoff's strongest features are the wraparound outdoor promenades and value-oriented accommodations. There's nothing fancy here -- but the real draw of these voyages are the rich history found ashore in some of Russia's most interesting cities and towns.

Dining

Dining is a treat aboard Rachmaninoff, which offers up Russian-influenced cuisines for breakfast, lunch and dinner, with emphasis on regional specialties and local ingredients. International favorites can often be found, and beverages (alcoholic and nonalcoholic) can be purchased at mealtimes at an additional cost.

Cabins

Cabins aboard Rachmaninoff come in four different grades.

Dedicated Single cabins measure 87 square feet and are intended for solo cruisers. There are eight of these accommodations onboard, all of which offer a single bed, a picture window that opens, a private bathroom, flat-panel TV, safe and hairdryer. Although quite snug, these rooms are decently suited for one.

Twin Standard rooms are 96 square feet and are among the most numerous accommodations aboard Rachmaninoff. There are 60 of these rooms onboard, split between the Upper Deck and the Main Deck. They offer two separate beds that cannot be pushed together, a small collapsible nightstand in between them and rather large reading lamps that are good for relaxing in bed with a book. These rooms also offer a panoramic window that opens.

Twin Porthole rooms are larger at 139 square feet but can accommodate up to four travelers. They have two lower beds and two pull-down berths situated directly above. There are four of these cabins onboard, all of which offer dual porthole windows that do not open.

Junior Suites are the largest grade of accommodations aboard Rachmaninoff. There are 36 of these onboard, all of which measure 215 square feet. There are two panoramic windows that open, a queen bed, dressing table, seating area with sofa and soft furnishings decorated in shades of pastel.

Top Deck Attractions

The Sun Deck aboard Rachmaninoff houses a large lecture hall where presentations and information sessions are held. A spacious outdoor deck area offers 360-degree views of the waterways.

Entertainment

Entertainment typically revolves around lectures, presentations, language lessons and other destination-relevant programming. When cruisers aren't out on tour, they're typically taking in the sights up on deck, buried in a good book or conversing over cocktails.

Itineraries

Rachmaninoff sails Imperial River Cruises' itineraries from Moscow to St. Petersburg and Moscow to Rostov-on-Don.