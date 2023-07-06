Renovated in 2014, Kandinsky Prestige is one of Imperial River Cruises' more colorful riverboats, employing vivid hues in passenger accommodations and public areas. The ship's public rooms include three bars, a small boutique, a musical salon and dance hall, a reading lounge and a beauty salon. The ship offers spacious outdoor promenades on multiple decks -- a feature that makes up for the ship's lack of balcony cabins.

Dining

The main restaurant aboard Kandinsky Prestige offers up Russian and international cuisines, with a flair for local dishes and ingredients at breakfast, lunch and dinner. Alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages are available for purchase at an additional cost.

Cabins

Kandinsky Prestige offers six different grades of accommodations, spread across four basic categories. All cabins onboard have private facilities: a bathroom with shower, sink and toilet. Each cabin also has a telephone, flat-screen TV and safe. Not all cabins offer hairdryers; those that do not (typically nonsuite cabins) can borrow one from reception. Electrical outlets are all 220V, two-pronged European-style plugs.

Dedicated Single cabins are intended for solo travelers. There are eight of these 87-square-foot rooms onboard Kandinsky Prestige, all of which are located on the Boat Deck within close proximity to the Panorama Bar.

Twin Porthole cabins are 137 square feet and can accommodate up to four people. Rooms are done in accents of crimson and violet, and feature two lower beds that cannot be joined together. Two pull-down upper berths are situated above. There is a small vanity and desk area, and a wardrobe. It's worth noting that the two porthole windows in these four rooms do not open.

Twin Standard rooms are snug at 96 square feet. They feature two beds that cannot be pushed together and a panoramic picture window that opens to let in fresh air. There is a small vanity area that offers a padded stool as a seating option, but let's face it, these rooms are small enough that you'll only want to be here to sleep and change. There are 60 of these cabins aboard the Kandinsky Prestige, making it one of the most common types of accommodations onboard.

Junior Suites are the top-of-the-line accommodations aboard Kandinsky Prestige. There are 36 of these suites onboard, divided in between the Boat Deck and Upper Deck. These offer two panoramic windows, increased living space and a queen bed that can be converted to two singles upon request. These suites also have an in-room hair dryer, which standard staterooms lack.

Top Deck Attractions

A large conference hall and a cocktail bar are situated on the upper deck, along with ample outdoor viewing space that encircles the ship.

Entertainment

Entertainment aboard Kandinsky Prestige includes onboard lectures, language lessons and varied evening entertainment. The real draw here are the excursions and tours ashore, though most passengers are happy to converse with one another over cocktails or nightcaps.

Itineraries

Kandinsky Prestige sails itineraries between Moscow and Rostov-on-Don, or reverse.