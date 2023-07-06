Built in 1978 and refitted in 2019, the 145-passenger Chekhov is unique among many Russian river cruise ships in that it offers its own onboard indoor swimming pool. Other facilities include a main restaurant, conference hall and lounge, and an onboard sauna.

Dining The ship's main dining room serves up a blend of Russian and international cuisines, offering breakfasts, lunches and dinners onboard. Seating is open and passengers are encouraged to mingle among each other at mealtimes.

Cabins A variety of cabins are available aboard Chekhov, spread across four different accommodations categories.

Three Dedicated Single staterooms are available onboard. Measuring 96 square feet, these rooms are snug, even for a solo traveler. However, they are equipped with a panoramic window that opens, along with a flat-panel TV; a small sitting area with a desk, chair and mirror; and private facilities with shower, sink and toilet. Electricity in all cabins is two-pronged European 220V style.

Twin Comfort cabins are scattered across three main accommodations decks and are slightly larger at 118 square feet. Offering the same features as the Dedicated Single Staterooms, these rooms feature two twin beds. This is the most common cabin type aboard the Chekhov.

Junior Suites are larger at 215 square feet and offer queen-size beds that can be separated upon request. These rooms offer two panoramic windows that can be opened, along with a sitting area and increased storage space.

Chekhov has two full Suites that measure 269 square feet. Cabins 106 and 107 are located on the Boat Deck and feature a bedroom and separate living room, the latter adorned with a sofa, coffee table and armchairs. Windows in this room can open to let fresh air in, and the room's queen-sized bed can be separated into two twins upon request.

Top Deck Attractions The uppermost Sun Deck offers a conference hall and lounge and outdoor seating areas.

Entertainment Entertainment onboard leans toward lectures on itinerary-specific topics delivered by the ship's guides, along with language lessons and other "edutainment" topics. Evening entertainment and dancing are sometimes offered, and passengers tend to mingle over pre-dinner cocktails or post-dinner nightcaps.

Itineraries Chekhov currently sails itineraries between Moscow and St. Petersburg.