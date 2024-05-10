Obstructed view from cabin looking right (sorry it is sideways)
Photo Credit: Teramo48
Obstructed view from cabin looking to left (sorry it is upside down)
Photo Credit: Teramo48
Cabin closets
Photo Credit: Teramo48
Photo Credit: Hivoghoi
See all photos
Cruiser Rating
4.5
Very Good
2 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Featured Review
A fun time was had by both my wife and myself
"All the trips were great, and wold be a shame to loose any.The Crew were all great, from the Captain, Terje, all the way down...."Read More
Hebridean trip 2024 avatar

Hebridean trip 2024

2-5 Cruises

Age 60s

Filters

1-2 of 2 HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions) Spitsbergen Cruise Reviews

A fun time was had by both my wife and myself

Review for a Baltic Sea Cruise on Spitsbergen

User Avatar
Hebridean trip 2024
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

I found the whole experience was absolutely brilliant. The Crew were all great, from the Captain, Terje, all the way down. The Expedition Team, lead by Regine, were all equally knowledgeable, patient and helpful . From Jakob on geology to Laurence on Scottish history and songs ( which I really liked ) It would be unfair to pick out a particular individual. A great time was had by ...
Read More

Response from MarteA, Community Specialist

Thank you so much for the great feedback, it means a lot to us and especially to our wonderful crew. We are looking forward to going on another expedition with you one day. Best regards, ...

Sail Date: May 2024

Scottish Islands - delighted

Review for a Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise on Spitsbergen

User Avatar
Bill of Oxford
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

The HX website was not easy to use and did not provide a means of pre-booking excursions; some which I would have chosen to go on were booked out. The cruise started from and ended in Greenock (calling that Glasgow is misleading). Check-in was easy and welcoming. The free jackets were good - but the time to pick them up ended at 15:30, our first boarding time - but an extra session was ...
Read More

Response from MarteA, Community Specialist

Thank you for the feedback, it's very appreciated. We're sorry to hear about the booking process on the excursions; we will pass this feedback onto our Digital Teams. Kind regards, HX...

Sail Date: May 2024

Traveled with children

Find a Spitsbergen Cruise from $4,716

Any Month
Other HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions) Ship Cruise Reviews
Roald Amundsen Cruise Reviews
Roald Amundsen Cruise Reviews
Fridtjof Nansen Cruise Reviews
Fram Cruise Reviews
Santa Cruz II Cruise Reviews
Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2025, The Independent Traveler, Inc.