I found the whole experience was absolutely brilliant.
The Crew were all great, from the Captain, Terje, all the way down.
The Expedition Team, lead by Regine, were all equally knowledgeable, patient and helpful .
From Jakob on geology to Laurence on Scottish history and songs ( which I really liked )
It would be unfair to pick out a particular individual.
A great time was had by ...
The HX website was not easy to use and did not provide a means of pre-booking excursions; some which I would have chosen to go on were booked out.
The cruise started from and ended in Greenock (calling that Glasgow is misleading).
Check-in was easy and welcoming.
The free jackets were good - but the time to pick them up ended at 15:30, our first boarding time - but an extra session was ...