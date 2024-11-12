Review for a Galapagos Cruise on Santa Cruz II

Fabulous expedition, from the first two days pre-cruise in Quito to the final day when we left the ship our trip was exceptional. The boat was very well fitted and full of useful things (like two washing machines & tumble dryers)! Food was generous and very well cooked - buffet breakfast, buffet lunch and pre chosen dinner with at least four choices. Staff were superb - from cabin & bar staff ...