"Fabulous expedition, from the first two days pre-cruise in Quito to the final day when we left the ship our trip was exceptional.The boat was very well fitted and full of useful things (like two washing machines & tumble dryers)!..."Read More
Apsleybabe
6-10 Cruises
•
Age 60s
Filters
1-1 of 1 HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions) Santa Cruz II Cruise Reviews
Fabulous expedition, from the first two days pre-cruise in Quito to the final day when we left the ship our trip was exceptional. The boat was very well fitted and full of useful things (like two washing machines & tumble dryers)! Food was generous and very well cooked - buffet breakfast, buffet lunch and pre chosen dinner with at least four choices. Staff were superb - from cabin & bar staff ...