Way Beyond Expectations

Review for a Galapagos Cruise on Santa Cruz II

Apsleybabe
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Fabulous expedition, from the first two days pre-cruise in Quito to the final day when we left the ship our trip was exceptional. The boat was very well fitted and full of useful things (like two washing machines & tumble dryers)! Food was generous and very well cooked - buffet breakfast, buffet lunch and pre chosen dinner with at least four choices. Staff were superb - from cabin & bar staff ...
Response from LianaS, Community Specialist

Thank you for sharing your wonderful feedback and these stunning pictures with us! We’re thrilled to hear that you had an exceptional experience! We greatly appreciate your kind words about...

Sail Date: November 2024

