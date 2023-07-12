The food on MS Santa Cruz II will keep you nourished and full for your thrilling and active expedition cruise. The Beagle Restaurant, which is the only restaurant onboard the ship, is found on the Ocean Deck, and is spacious, clean and relaxing. The service staff is top notch, many of which remember your exact coffee orders for breakfast and wine or beer orders for dinner. Breakfast and lunch are buffet-style, while dinner is waiter service. All meals are included in your fare. Wine and beer are included with dinner, but alcoholic beverages outside of dinner time are not included.

At least once per cruise, there is an outdoor barbecue served on the Panorama Veranda at sunset. Special drinks are served as well. This was the best dinner we had onboard not only because of the improved flavor but also the location and, of course, glorious sunset.

While food was plentiful, it wasn’t always flavorful. Be prepared to not have your tastebuds' socks knocked off, whether you're opting for fish, meat, pasta or a vegetarian dish. The staff does hard work to ensure dietary needs are met and has a vegetarian or vegan entree option per dinner, if needed.

There's a coffee machine, hot water, a selection of tea bags and crackers available in the library 24/7. There is no room service.

The Restaurant on Santa Cruz II: The Beagle Restaurant and Snacks Here and There

There are also some snacks available at the Panorama Lounge and Bar between returning from excursions and dinner, like sushi and light sandwiches.

The dining room at the Beagle Restaurant has enough chairs and tables for everyone (including guides and officers) to sit at the same time. People quickly find "their" table and will sit there throughout the cruise, rarely switching locations.

Each meal is served during one seating, unless there are a number of children onboard. In that case, a family dinner time (not lunch) with kids' food (burgers, meatballs etc.) will be served an hour or so before the main seating. The meals are served at different times, depending on the activities that day.

The dining room doesn't have a lot of character; it's more functional, with single-color chairs and tables and little in the way of decor. It's modern, light and airy, despite being on the lower deck, with a buffet station at one end. Service is impeccable with the maitre d' and his staff anticipating your needs and your preferences after a day or two.

Breakfast consists of several hot options, such as eggs and sausages, and then everything else you might expect at breakfast: cereals, yogurts, fruits, juices, toast, tea and coffee, as well as fresh-baked pastries. Sometimes there is even smoked salmon, cream cheese and capers available.

Lunch is buffet style and consists of a fish, meat and vegetarian option, with plenty of vegetables, salad and rice or plantains. Most days, the kitchen will showcase a local specialty, such as ceviche. Desserts include fresh fruit, ice cream and delicious freshly made cakes. You order your dinner at breakfast or lunchtime, depending on the day's itinerary, from a menu on a tablet in order to reduce waste.

Dinner is three courses, and the entrees will always include fresh fish, a meat (chicken, pork or beef) and a vegetarian option (usually pasta). Wine and beer are included with dinner. They have the basic types of wine, some local and some not.

The food has excellent presentation while the flavor is lacking, which is surprising since the gastronomic director is a Cordon Bleu-trained chef and a majority of ingredients are sourced from the Galapagos. The buffet-style breakfast and lunches are somehow less bland than the served dinner. Meat choices were often dry, the sauces somewhat saving the dish but not by much, while the pasta was watery and vegetarian options weren't much to write home about.

Dietary Restrictions on Santa Cruz II

The ship also caters for any dietary requirement if you notify the crew before you cruise. HX recommends guests submit any dietary restrictions no later than eight weeks prior to sailing, Santa Cruz II cruise offers vegetarian options with every meal, including non-meat proteins, plenty of vegetables (cold and hot) and a salad bar.