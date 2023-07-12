The beds are very comfortable no matter the cabin category, and you are supplied with a soft blanket if you require one. There are fixed lights over each bed and a reading light. Two outlets right above each end table sandwich the bed.

Closet space is fairly limited across all cabins, and taken up by extra blankets, bedspreads and your life vest. There are only 10 hangers inside as well. There are two electrical sockets above the desk (one standard European plug, one two-prong American plug). Note that the safe inside the closet is not big enough for a laptop, but could store a small tablet.

What to Expect in Cabins on MS Santa Cruz II

Bed and picture window in the Explorer double cabin on Santa Cruz II (Photo: Marilyn Borth)

All cabins are furnished with twin beds (which can be converted into a double), a closet, two bedside tables, a full-length mirror, a small safe and a hairdryer. Each cabin is air-conditioned, and you can adjust or turn off the air conditioning. There are no TVs nor USB outlets in the cabins.

The 43 Explorer Double cabins are spread out over three decks, with the majority on the Horizon Deck and Explorer Deck. These cabins come in at 162 square feet, a perfectly respectable size for a small expedition ship. Each is comfortable and stylish and has a large picture window with a remote control-operated blind.

Two family cabins come in at 193 square feet, allowing for a sofa bed against the wall and two large single beds opposite. Closet space is the same as in the doubles. There is a small desk as part of a stand-alone wardrobe against the wall. These cabins would suit a family of three.

While the family cabins contain the word "family," they aren't so in the typical sense; they can accommodate a family of three with a foldout sofa. Thirty-six cabins are interconnecting, so it's possible to accommodate a family of four or more. There are no wheelchair-accessible cabins.

Two single cabins, called Voyager Cabins, are available on the lower deck (Horizon Deck). They are around two-thirds the size of a double at 129 square feet. They have all the same facilities, except for a large single bed; the desk is part of a stand-alone wardrobe against the wall.

Darwin Suites on MS Santa Cruz II

The three Darwin Suites aboard MS Santa Cruz II are located on Panorama Deck and come in at a healthy 323 square feet. Each has a small entrance hall, where you'll find a large closet with two robes and a safe inside. Walking through to the main room offers a living area with a coffee table, sofa and two chairs. It's divided from the bedroom area by a sofa, which can act as a sofa bed for children under 12 years.

The bedroom area consists of a large double bed with two bedside tables. There are two picture windows. All three Darwin Suites interconnect with an Explorer Double cabin, so they can be extended into a family cabin if more space is needed.

No cabins have balconies aboard MS Santa Cruz II, not even the Darwin Suites.

Cabin Bathrooms on MS Santa Cruz II

Bathroom in Explorer cabin on HX Santa Cruz II (Photo: Marilyn Borth)

Bathrooms are modern and straightforward, with glass-door showers, large sinks and a supply of towels for use indoors (white towels) and on excursions (beige towels). There are a couple of outlets next to the sink, as well dispensers containing biodegradable hand soap and hand lotion. The shower's dispensers are fixed to the walls, which hold biodegradable body gel, shampoo and conditioner. Bathrooms are exactly the same for all standard cabins (including singles) as are their products.

The bathroom is significantly larger in the Darwin Suite than in other cabins, with a separate shower and toilet, and a wash area in between with a single sink. The shower itself has a much bigger head than in standard cabins.

Cabins to Avoid on MS Santa Cruz II

The walls aren't too thin and the doors are thick enough where you won't hear much from the hallway when they're closed. However, some cruisers complain about the loud engine (back of the ship) and anchor (front of the ship) late at night. To avoid these loud noises disturbing your sleep, try not to book your cabin at the very front or back of the ship. Higher decks may be better as well, but note that higher isn't better for seasickness. Stick to the center of the ship if possible.

Cruise Critic Cabin Picks: Expedition Double Cabins and Voyager Cabins

Since you won't be spending much time in your cabin aside from sleeping, showering and quickly changing clothes, we believe that opting for the Explorer Double cabin is the best option if you're traveling in a pair. The double bed can be separated into two singles, which can work for duos if/when necessary. The space is enough and is comfortable to boot.

For solo travelers, we recommend the Voyager Cabin if possible. This will save you money in comparison to the Explorer Double cabin, making you save some dough for extras, if you see fit. They're smaller than the Explore Double cabins, true, but they offer just the right amount of space for one person without the extra price tag.