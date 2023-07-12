The cruise line's wealth of experience really comes into play with the excursions, which make up the bulk of activity on this cruise. (Metropolitan Touring was the first company to operate a ship around the Galapagos.) The depth of knowledge and attention to detail from the guides is extraordinary (though some are more knowledgeable and engaged than others).
Passengers are divided into groups, usually of about 16 (when the ship is at full capacity) as that is the maximum number a Zodiac (or panga, as they are called in these parts), can carry, depending on age, ability and language spoken.
Each is given the name of iconic Galapagos animals (everyone wants to be a booby), and given a dedicated guide who stays with you throughout the cruise. Each evening before dinner, the guides will brief passengers on what they can expect to see, timings, the terrain and whether it will be a wet landing or dry landing the following day. That's when passengers can also sign up for extra excursions, which don't conflict with the scheduled ones. These could include kayaking, extra snorkeling, mountain bike riding or paddleboarding excursions.
Excursions vary widely in time and difficulty, and are taken at a very gentle pace as there is so much to see. Groups are called at intervals to disembark in order to avoid overcrowding at the back of the ship. Excursion launch is at the aft (back of the ship) on the first deck where cruisers buckle their life jackets and hop onto a Zodiac/panga.
Before leaving, all passengers must move magnets on a board from blue to gray for their respective cabin number to note they are off the ship. Upon return, they must move them back to blue to signify they have returned.
Most paths through the islands are exactly a mile in length (a group of U.S. naturalists visited the Galapagos before it opened up to tourism and designed the paths), though on one or two islands they are a little longer. For example, the visit to Darwin Lake on Isabela is nearer 1.5 miles, and on Bartolome there is a set of stairs that lead up to a viewing point; the total trek is closer to 1.5 miles and considerably steeper than the usual terrain.
Most excursions are theoretically open to people with limited mobility (for example, those who use walking sticks), but not wheelchair users. Note, too, that the ship makes no provision for disabled passengers, and getting on and off a panga would be impossible.
The ship also carries a glass-bottom boat that it operates in calm and sheltered bays on select days. This makes for a nice option if you don't want to try "Rambo snorkeling" (what one snorkeling excursion was called due to its difficulty and current), for example. The ship also has a professional photographer onboard who joins you on every excursion to snap quality (and free) photos of you with the animals and overall nature.
There is snorkeling gear available onboard, which includes a mask, snorkel, flippers and optional wetsuit and buoyancy vest. We recommend the wetsuit, as the water can be a little chilly. Staff assists you in selecting the right-sized gear before the first excursion. Once you select the best gear for you, you will keep it at the back of the ship and use it throughout your sailing.
Once you return from snorkeling excursions, you must dunk your mesh snorkeling bag (with your gear in it) in a sanitizing liquid then leave to dry on the back of the ship. Guests also must take off their wetsuit on the back of the ship where you'll also need to dunk in sanitizing liquid and hang to dry. (These are strict measures to help keep the ship as clean as possible.)
This latter practice can be uncomfortable for some passengers (stripping in front of dozens of people can be a little unnerving for some), so be sure to bring a beige towel with you on your excursions to wrap yourself in after getting out of the wetsuit. Also wear a swimsuit you're comfortable in while snorkeling and during this "group strip down."
Note that the wetsuits are a bit of a hassle to get in and out of, so be prepared for some wiggling. Wetsuits are available in all sizes (from XXS to XXL).
Every passenger will receive a life vest at the beginning of the sailing as well, which they need to store in their cabin and wear on every Zodiac ride. There aren't any binoculars, boots or shoes or the like available to rent on this ship. Be sure to bring your own.
All Zodiacs, kayaks, glass-bottom boats and paddleboards are free of charge. There is a small fleet of Zodiacs for use on MS Santa Cruz II. Zodiacs fit a maximum of 16, including the crew. Prior to stepping onto the Zodiac, you must wear the appropriate gear along with your life jacket. There will be an announcement or two on when the Zodiac launch is happening. Pay close attention to these announcements so you quite literally don't miss the boat.
When stepping onto a Zodiac, passengers go one by one and they must do the "Galapagos handshake" with two members of staff. This is simply grasping the forearm of the staff member manning your Zodiac and they grasp your forearm, too, in order to increase safe boarding. Once you've been helped onto the Zodiac by someone on the ship and on the Zodiac, you must sit on the edge on either the left or right (the staff typically directs you on where to go). There you'll stay for the entire ride to your destination.
Be sure to keep your feet firmly planted on the bottom and, if you feel it's necessary, grip the rope directly behind you on the Zodiac. The ride will likely be bumpy from the waves and loud from the motor, but it's safe and you get used to it. Simply follow the directions from your naturalist and/or motorist and all will be well.
You cannot rent kayaks, paddleboards, mountain bikes and glass-bottom boats at your leisure; you can only use them during either planned or extra excursions. Kayaks are doubles and there's only one glass-bottom boat, which can fit up to 18 people. Mountain bikes are available to use only during a specific optional bike ride excursion on Santa Cruz Island.
Almost every evening, there is a lecture of some kind, typically held in either the Discovery Room or the Expedition Lounge/Library. Our favorite lecture was the one on Charles Darwin, where we learned about the famous explorer and scientist's life along with his experiences in the Galapagos. This lecture was held by one vivacious and knowledgeable guide named Claudia, who kept us all interested with her high energy and excitement even after an exhausting day exploring. Again, the staff goes above and beyond for its guests on this ship.
There were occasional classes in place of daily lectures, one example being a science class inspecting organisms under microscopes. However, overall, the classes and lectures that were available weren't incredibly enticing to most cruisers, often leading to low attendance rates. This could be due to either subject matter or timing (everyone is exhausted, showering or back in their cabins during these talks) -- or both.
While we felt that one extra lecture per day was enough for this sailing, we do wish that they were more enticing (aside from the Darwin lecture, which was fascinating albeit only 30 minutes in length). We also wish there were more games involved, possibly a Galapagos trivia. This would have been a great option for all passengers to enjoy and better unwind after a long day.
There are no activities during the day onboard, and no sea days. The ship travels at night between the islands and during the day, everyone is off doing shore excursions.
Should you choose to skip an excursion, the Discovery Room on the Expedition Deck is full of board games, books and movies. On cruises with children, this is their space, and most of the books and movies are for them. It's a bit of an odd room with two card-sized tables and straight-back chairs along with a sofa and two circular ottomans, and is not really used by most passengers.
In the evenings, there is usually one extra class or lecture available to those interested, which is both announced over the loudspeaker and available on the online daily program.
There is only one bar onboard Santa Cruz II: the Panorama Lounge & Bar. The Panorama Lounge really is the heart and soul of the ship, with a bar in the center and comfortable chairs, couches and tables horseshoed around it. There are large windows around the room, and two doors on either side of the bar lead outside to the open Observation Deck or Panorama Veranda.
On some evenings, when the ship sets sail at sunset, the crew will host a happy hour, with free cocktails or champagne, in the Panorama Lounge and Bar. On the last night, farewell drinks take place up here after dinner. (The Panorama Lounge and Bar is open 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.)
Note that the drinks here will cost you extra and aren't included in your fare.
On most nights passengers go straight to bed after dinner, and there is no other entertainment onboard to speak of. There was a rumor of karaoke at one point during our sailing, but it never materialized. Some cruisers trickle into the Panorama Bar post-dinner for a nightcap, but they don't linger very long. For the few who do make it there instead of heading straight to their cabin, they tend to be friendly and inviting, eager to exchange stories from their day with fellow bar-goers.
There are two hot tubs at the back of the ship on the Explorer Deck available for free to all. They are both clean and operational at all times. There is no pool on Santa Cruz II.
There are a few places to lounge both outdoors and indoors on Santa Cruz II where you can take in the sites simultaneously. On Expedition Deck (deck 3), you have the option to lounge inside at the Expedition Lounge (also often referred to as the Library onboard, even though the library itself is just a small part of the lounge), outside the front of the Expedition Lounge (there's a small viewing area there that can fit about 10 people in line across), or the observation deck at the back of the ship where the hot tubs are.
On Panorama Deck, you of course have the option of sitting inside at the Panorama Lounge & Bar or stepping outside to sit on one of the many couches and tables at the Panorama Veranda. This is our favorite spot around sunset to go for a drink and mingle with other guests.
Adjacent to the fitness center on the Sky Deck is the actual sun deck, which consists of a small space with enough room for six loungers and a few tables. This is the only area on the ship where passengers can smoke.
Santa Cruz II uses Starlink for its Wi-Fi connection. However, because of the remote nature of the Galapagos, Wi-Fi can be quite spotty, and downloading anything or watching videos can be near impossible in some locations. Wi-Fi is included in your cruise fare, but you must pay extra if you want Wi-Fi on more than one device.
When you are in the National Park of the Galapagos, you must set your phone to Airplane mode, especially on island excursions. This mostly has to do with preserving the quiet ecosystem -- and so people aren’t on their phones throughout their experience.
While there is no laundry service aboard Santa Cruz II, there are two domestic-type washer/dryers available for use 24 hours a day. These can be found at the entrance of the Expedition Deck along with instructions, biodegradable detergent and baskets.
Note that almost every time you are looking to do your laundry, there are others thinking the same thing as you. We recommend time doing your laundry either during meals, during very short excursions or either early in the morning or late at night.
Reception and a shop are adjacent to each other on the Horizon Deck. The boutique sells logo caps and hats ("The Big 15"), shirts and jackets, as well as various wood carvings of animals and other small trinkets. You can also pick up travel essentials such as hats, sunblock and sunglasses. Both reception and the boutique are intermittently manned throughout the day.
There's a medical facility on the Horizon Deck that operates 24/7. There's non-drowsy seasickness medication available in a bowl near reception, which is welcomed as the seas in the Galapagos can be prone to swells that can cause the vessel to move around a little.
There is no spa nor thermal suite on Santa Cruz II.
You'll find the gym aboard MS Santa Cruz II at the top of the ship on the Sun Deck. It's small, with just two treadmills, two bikes, one elliptical, three yoga mats and some light weights, but it has a lovely view with floor-to-ceiling glass windows.
Yes, Santa Cruz II is family-friendly. The ship welcomes children from six years of age with a dedicated children's program called the "Pirates Aboard."
All children are enrolled in the "Pirates Aboard" program and given a kit with multiple activities. Depending on parents' and children's wishes as to whether they want to be together, the ship will also lay on a number of dedicated shore excursions for children with a naturalist assigned to the group throughout the cruise. These excursions might include walking at a swifter pace than the adults to get to higher or more remote spots on the islands (without the picture-taking, dawdling grown-ups slowing them down).
Kids also get to steer a panga, and have separate briefings and meal times (again, should they wish) each day. Many of the naturalists are great sketchers and storytellers, and will help kids with their drawings. During meals, there are kid-sized meals served on a kid-friendly schedule.
There are no onboard babysitting or childcare services on MS Santa Cruz II.The ship has two family cabins (a triple cabin) and 36 interconnecting cabins, all of which would suit families.
