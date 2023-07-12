Nightlife on MS Santa Cruz II

On most nights passengers go straight to bed after dinner, and there is no other entertainment onboard to speak of. There was a rumor of karaoke at one point during our sailing, but it never materialized. Some cruisers trickle into the Panorama Bar post-dinner for a nightcap, but they don't linger very long. For the few who do make it there instead of heading straight to their cabin, they tend to be friendly and inviting, eager to exchange stories from their day with fellow bar-goers.

Pools and Hot Tubs on MS Santa Cruz II

Hot tub on Santa Cruz II (Photo: Marilyn Borth)

There are two hot tubs at the back of the ship on the Explorer Deck available for free to all. They are both clean and operational at all times. There is no pool on Santa Cruz II.

Outdoor Decks and Viewing Spaces on MS Santa Cruz II

Observation Deck on HX Santa Cruz II (Photo: Marilyn Borth)

There are a few places to lounge both outdoors and indoors on Santa Cruz II where you can take in the sites simultaneously. On Expedition Deck (deck 3), you have the option to lounge inside at the Expedition Lounge (also often referred to as the Library onboard, even though the library itself is just a small part of the lounge), outside the front of the Expedition Lounge (there's a small viewing area there that can fit about 10 people in line across), or the observation deck at the back of the ship where the hot tubs are.

On Panorama Deck, you of course have the option of sitting inside at the Panorama Lounge & Bar or stepping outside to sit on one of the many couches and tables at the Panorama Veranda. This is our favorite spot around sunset to go for a drink and mingle with other guests.

Adjacent to the fitness center on the Sky Deck is the actual sun deck, which consists of a small space with enough room for six loungers and a few tables. This is the only area on the ship where passengers can smoke.

Services and Wi-Fi on MS Santa Cruz II

Santa Cruz II uses Starlink for its Wi-Fi connection. However, because of the remote nature of the Galapagos, Wi-Fi can be quite spotty, and downloading anything or watching videos can be near impossible in some locations. Wi-Fi is included in your cruise fare, but you must pay extra if you want Wi-Fi on more than one device.

When you are in the National Park of the Galapagos, you must set your phone to Airplane mode, especially on island excursions. This mostly has to do with preserving the quiet ecosystem -- and so people aren’t on their phones throughout their experience.

While there is no laundry service aboard Santa Cruz II, there are two domestic-type washer/dryers available for use 24 hours a day. These can be found at the entrance of the Expedition Deck along with instructions, biodegradable detergent and baskets.

Note that almost every time you are looking to do your laundry, there are others thinking the same thing as you. We recommend time doing your laundry either during meals, during very short excursions or either early in the morning or late at night.

Reception and a shop are adjacent to each other on the Horizon Deck. The boutique sells logo caps and hats ("The Big 15"), shirts and jackets, as well as various wood carvings of animals and other small trinkets. You can also pick up travel essentials such as hats, sunblock and sunglasses. Both reception and the boutique are intermittently manned throughout the day.

There's a medical facility on the Horizon Deck that operates 24/7. There's non-drowsy seasickness medication available in a bowl near reception, which is welcomed as the seas in the Galapagos can be prone to swells that can cause the vessel to move around a little.

Spa and Thermal Suites on MS Santa Cruz II

There is no spa nor thermal suite on Santa Cruz II.

Fitness and Gym on MS Santa Cruz II

Gym on Santa Cruz II (Photo: Marilyn Borth)

You'll find the gym aboard MS Santa Cruz II at the top of the ship on the Sun Deck. It's small, with just two treadmills, two bikes, one elliptical, three yoga mats and some light weights, but it has a lovely view with floor-to-ceiling glass windows.

Is MS Santa Cruz II Family Friendly?

Santa Cruz II wake with sunset (Photo: Marilyn Borth)

Yes, Santa Cruz II is family-friendly. The ship welcomes children from six years of age with a dedicated children's program called the "Pirates Aboard."

All children are enrolled in the "Pirates Aboard" program and given a kit with multiple activities. Depending on parents' and children's wishes as to whether they want to be together, the ship will also lay on a number of dedicated shore excursions for children with a naturalist assigned to the group throughout the cruise. These excursions might include walking at a swifter pace than the adults to get to higher or more remote spots on the islands (without the picture-taking, dawdling grown-ups slowing them down).

Kids also get to steer a panga, and have separate briefings and meal times (again, should they wish) each day. Many of the naturalists are great sketchers and storytellers, and will help kids with their drawings. During meals, there are kid-sized meals served on a kid-friendly schedule.

There are no onboard babysitting or childcare services on MS Santa Cruz II.The ship has two family cabins (a triple cabin) and 36 interconnecting cabins, all of which would suit families.