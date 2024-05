Expedition Experiences on MS Santa Cruz II: Prepare to Be in Constant Awe of the Galapagos' Pristine Nature

Sea lions cuddling in the Galapagos (Photo: Marilyn Borth)

The cruise line's wealth of experience really comes into play with the excursions, which make up the bulk of activity on this cruise. (Metropolitan Touring was the first company to operate a ship around the Galapagos.) The depth of knowledge and attention to detail from the guides is extraordinary (though some are more knowledgeable and engaged than others).

Passengers are divided into groups, usually of about 16 (when the ship is at full capacity) as that is the maximum number a Zodiac (or panga, as they are called in these parts), can carry, depending on age, ability and language spoken.

Each is given the name of iconic Galapagos animals (everyone wants to be a booby), and given a dedicated guide who stays with you throughout the cruise. Each evening before dinner, the guides will brief passengers on what they can expect to see, timings, the terrain and whether it will be a wet landing or dry landing the following day. That's when passengers can also sign up for extra excursions, which don't conflict with the scheduled ones. These could include kayaking, extra snorkeling, mountain bike riding or paddleboarding excursions.

Excursions vary widely in time and difficulty, and are taken at a very gentle pace as there is so much to see. Groups are called at intervals to disembark in order to avoid overcrowding at the back of the ship. Excursion launch is at the aft (back of the ship) on the first deck where cruisers buckle their life jackets and hop onto a Zodiac/panga.

Before leaving, all passengers must move magnets on a board from blue to gray for their respective cabin number to note they are off the ship. Upon return, they must move them back to blue to signify they have returned.

Most paths through the islands are exactly a mile in length (a group of U.S. naturalists visited the Galapagos before it opened up to tourism and designed the paths), though on one or two islands they are a little longer. For example, the visit to Darwin Lake on Isabela is nearer 1.5 miles, and on Bartolome there is a set of stairs that lead up to a viewing point; the total trek is closer to 1.5 miles and considerably steeper than the usual terrain.

Most excursions are theoretically open to people with limited mobility (for example, those who use walking sticks), but not wheelchair users. Note, too, that the ship makes no provision for disabled passengers, and getting on and off a panga would be impossible.

The ship also carries a glass-bottom boat that it operates in calm and sheltered bays on select days. This makes for a nice option if you don't want to try "Rambo snorkeling" (what one snorkeling excursion was called due to its difficulty and current), for example. The ship also has a professional photographer onboard who joins you on every excursion to snap quality (and free) photos of you with the animals and overall nature.