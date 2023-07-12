The five-deck ship looks and feels brand new, from the public areas to the cabins and bathrooms, all of which have been given a contemporary design that was inspired by Hurtigruten’s Scandinavian style. The flow of the ship is sensical and easy to navigate; it's nearly impossible to get lost. MS Santa Cruz II is a magnet for like-minded adventurers from around the world, seeking to admire the 9,000 species of flora and fauna in the Galapagos, a majority being endemic.

Having said that, you certainly won't be roughing it; MS Santa Cruz II offers very high comfort levels, outstanding local guides and excellent facilities. As with any ship in the Galapagos, the emphasis is less so on the ship and more so on what you see and experience off the ship. Excursions into Galapagos' unique natural environment include snorkeling, glass-bottom boat rides, Zodiac rides, kayaking, paddleboarding and nature walks.

Expect unfailingly polite and friendly staff, including the onboard expedition team. Not only are they welcoming but also highly knowledgeable of the area and palpably passionate about the Galapagos. One of our guide's family originated from the Galapagos, still having family on Floreana Island, which has a population of 150, for one instance.

The ship's eco-credentials are second to none. Metropolitan Touring pioneered recycling both on land and at sea, with a program set up in 1979. The environmental conservation message is emphasized at every onboard briefing: there are different bins for recycling in all the public areas, water is all recycled and you are encouraged to reduce and reuse as much as possible. Plus, the ship is carbon neutral, drastically minimizing its environmental impact.

MS Santa Cruz II Deck Plan Is Navigable with Plenty of Spaces for Education, Lounging and Mingling

Santa Cruz II library (Photo: Marilyn Borth)

The MS Santa Cruz II deck plan is easy to navigate and memorize during your sailing. Comprising just five decks and a handful of public spaces amongst them, you can quickly feel "at home" here.

Each of the five decks has their own title: Ocean Deck (the bottom deck), Horizon Deck, Expedition Deck, Panorama Deck and Sky Deck (the top deck). Ocean Deck is dedicated to the Beagle Restaurant (the only restaurant onboard), expedition launching and crew quarters. The restaurant isn't directly connected to the launching area; the latter is only accessible via outdoor stairs from the Horizon Deck or higher decks.

The Horizon Deck, Expedition Deck and Panorama Deck hold all of the ship's cabins and suites. Peppered amongst them are several public areas, such as the gift shop, reception and infirmary (Horizon Deck); Expedition Lounge, Science Corner, Library, Discovery Room and Expedition observation deck (Expedition Deck); Panorama Lounge & Bar and Panorama Veranda (Panorama Deck). These three decks are the "hive" of the ship, with the Panorama Lounge & Bar acting as the heart.

Nightly briefings are held in the Expedition Lounge or the Panorama Lounge, where the expedition team explains to passengers what they can expect to see the following day, covering topics that include timing of departures, the terrain, and whether it will be a wet landing or dry landing the following day.

At the end of each day, passengers tend to head to their cabins to shower and get ready for dinner at the Beagle Restaurant (don't worry, there's no formal dress code here). Post-dinner, guests often return to their cabins early for a good night's rest. Some do linger a bit afterwards, most often at the Panorama Lounge & Bar. Others meander to outdoor areas to take in the beautiful albeit dark surroundings -- but you can't blame them, as clear nights offer up the stars in a way you likely have never seen before.

The contemporary style of the ship makes cruisers feel at ease along with its artwork, which ties into the Galapagos. One of our favorites was the Darwin Wall just outside the Beagle Restaurant, an ode to Charles Darwin, his groundbreaking research in the Galapagos and his Galapagos-inspired theory of evolution. However, we felt that the ship could do with a bit more Galapagos-centered artwork spanned throughout the ship. The Library and Science Corners had some artwork and applicable extras, but the rest of the ship did feel lacking in terms of themed decor.

The ship doesn't have a pool, but it does have two hot tubs on the back of the ship on the Expedition Deck. The hot tubs are clean, nicely sized and welcoming -- and the view isn't half bad either, opening up to the Galapagos nature and the ship's wake. To us, this is one of the ship's best features; after all the daytime exploring, catching the sunset from the hot tub while unwinding is a luxury in and of itself.

MS Santa Cruz II: Four Cabin Styles Suit Any Traveler

Explorer Cabin on HX Santa Cruz II (Photo: Marilyn Borth)

MS Santa Cruz II features four cabin types and plenty of interconnecting cabins, which can cater to every type of traveler from the solo cruiser and pair (couples and not) to the large family. The ship has no inside cabins, with all cabins onboard offering views for all.

Large picture windows affix every cabin, the Darwin Suite boasting two while all others have one. The beds are remarkably comfortable, which will not go unappreciated every night on this excursion-heavy sailing. There are no balcony cabins available onboard, but passengers are rarely in their rooms other than to sleep or change.

Trust and camaraderie are embedded in sailings aboard MS Santa Cruz II more than others simply due to the vessel’s small size. There are no cabin keys or keycards at all, so you won't be able to lock your door from the outside, though you can lock the cabin from the inside when you're in it. This can be very unsettling at first, and many passengers don't like it, especially as most people have brought along expensive camera and computer equipment. The main reason behind this policy is that people kept losing their keys on excursions, but we like to see it as a way to build trust amongst cruisemates. But after a day or two, passengers become accustomed to the more trusting environment onboard.

MS Santa Cruz II Has One Main Restaurant with Options for All

Restaurant on HX Santa Cruz II (Photo: Marilyn Borth)

The Beagle Restaurant is the only dining venue aboard Santa Cruz II, which makes it the main spot for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Once per sailing, guests can enjoy a crew-hosted barbecue on the Panorama Veranda. There are also warm snacks available in the Panorama Lounge before dinnertime.

While the food is decent enough and there are many options available at every meal, it isn't anything to be particularly amazed by. The crew provides exceptional service, especially for dinner which is the only meal that has waiter service, and they pay close attention to each and every passenger.

However, food quality overall was frequently bland. One vegetarian/vegan dish in particular we tried, which was a risotto with asparagus and vegan cheese, had no flavor. Same with a spaghetti, tomato and olive entree. The buttery sauce was watery and added nothing to the dish. The salads, on the other hand, were fresh and light with zesty dressings.