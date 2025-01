Review for a Antarctica Cruise on Roald Amundsen

An absolutely magnificent experience on a luxurious ship with a gracious and friendly crew and a brilliant expedition team. You have ruined me for any cruises going forward. Everything was so well organised and ran like a military operation, even if it eventually became Plan B, C or D on the day - we would never be able to tell. We saw plenty of wildlife both on land and from the ship - don't tell ...