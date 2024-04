Review for a Antarctica Cruise on Roald Amundsen

From the moment we embarked on the ship, until (sadly) leaving it, we had the most amazing and wonderful experience. This ship is exceptional - full height continuous windows in the dining and all public areas - the views were magnificent. Sitting near a window at breakfast time and being able to watch humpback whales play in the water one way and seeing penguins doing their dip and weave dash ...