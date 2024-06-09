Deception Island
Featured Review
Fabulous Cruise, A Wonderful Experience
"Excellent housekeeping onboard (Mark on deck 8 was a star) and the Lindstrom Restaurant exceptional.Medum, Chatey, Jodel, Edward and Marjo expertly managed by their superb catering Manager (whom we had previously met on Maud) Their professionalism demonstrated by their ability to combine a sleek restaurant service with an element of fun !..."Read More
Teapot7 avatar

Teapot7

6-10 Cruises

Age 60s

1-10 of 14 HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions) Fridtjof Nansen Cruise Reviews

A wonderful experience

Review for a Antarctica Cruise on Fridtjof Nansen

User Avatar
Dec2024
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

The ship excursions and experiences were very good. I especially appreciated the lecture series and the emphasis on science. I learned so much about Antarctica. The ornithology lectures were great, as were discussions of aquatic life, etiquette for visitors, and the history of Antarctica. I also appreciated being an upgrade (paid) to a suite, which included dining in the Lindstrom Restaurant. ...
Read More

Response from LianaS, Community Specialist

Thank you for sharing your detailed feedback about your recent experience with us. We are delighted to hear you enjoyed the onboard activities and learnt so much information about Antarctic....

Sail Date: December 2024

Patagonia and Antarctica

Review for a Antarctica Cruise on Fridtjof Nansen

User Avatar
AlexBJS
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

The trip was great and exceeded my expectations by far. We had perfect weather in Patagonia, and the fjords and particularly the Torres del Paine as well as several glaciers were major highlights of the trip. Continuing south, we were able to land at Cape Horn which is rarely possible. In Antarctica, we visited three islands and the mainland peninsula and saw lots of different penguins, seals and ...
Read More

Response from LianaS, Community Specialist

Thank you for sharing your detailed review of your recent expedition! We are delighted to hear that your trip surpassed your expectations and that you were able to experience the incredible...

Sail Date: November 2024

Fabulous Cruise, A Wonderful Experience

Review for a Alaska Cruise on Fridtjof Nansen

User Avatar
Teapot7
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Fabulous Cruise and a wonderful experience. Excellent housekeeping onboard (Mark on deck 8 was a star) and the Lindstrom Restaurant exceptional. Medum, Chatey, Jodel, Edward and Marjo expertly managed by their superb catering Manager (whom we had previously met on Maud) Their professionalism demonstrated by their ability to combine a sleek restaurant service with an element of fun ! Quality of ...
Read More

Response from LianaS, Community Specialist

Thank you for your wonderful review. We are thrilled to hear that your cruise was a fabulous and memorable experience. We greatly appreciate your kind words about our staff and will be sure...

Sail Date: September 2024

A long very expensive trip for a few great moments

Review for a Arctic Cruise on Fridtjof Nansen

User Avatar
Jemima Pudd
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Positives were seeing 6 polar bears, cutting through sea ice on one day and night and wifi on board throughout. Went on at Atlas ship cruise in May and the on board difference was huge, Atlas experience vastly superior. Many negatives and irritations on Nansen: for a £15k+cruise, shocked even soft drinks charged outside meals. Very Germanic , everything translated into German and french despite ...
Read More

Response from LianaS, Community Specialist

Thank you for taking the time to share your feedback about your recent experience. We sincerely appreciate your insights and are genuinely sorry to hear that your experience did not meet your...

Sail Date: August 2024

Fabulous experience

Review for a Arctic Cruise on Fridtjof Nansen

User Avatar
EnviroAnnie
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We chose the Nansen because of its less-polluting credentials and we loved every minute of the trip. Greenland is such an interesting location with plenty of cultural learning as well as the environmental and historical aspects. We were travelling as a couple and we found the food, housekeeping, outdoor activities and events in the communal areas excellent. The environmental aspects, such as ...
Read More

Response from LianaS, Community Specialist

Thank you for your thoughtful review. We are delighted to hear that your journey aboard the Nansen was such a memorable experience. We’re particularly glad that both our focus on...

Sail Date: July 2024

Greenland/Disko Bay

Review for a Arctic Cruise on Fridtjof Nansen

User Avatar
HX0815
2-5 Cruises • Age 30s

Best crew ever: service staff and expedition team was wonderful. I would have enjoyed a bit more entertaining activities next to the scientific educational lectures. And would be nice if there would be more beginner level-friendly hikes. Food was excellent, but I would have preferred more variety and better vegetarian options. I would also like very much to have an alcohol-free cocktail of the ...
Read More

Response from LianaS, Community Specialist

Thank you for sharing your detailed feedback. We are thrilled to hear that you found our service staff and expedition team exceptional. Your suggestions regarding entertainment options, food...

Sail Date: July 2024

Unforgettable Cruise experience

Review for a Arctic Cruise on Fridtjof Nansen

User Avatar
OleJacques
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Literally a super trip. After pleasent day in Reykjavik the liner was there at time to welcome us onboard together with the always friendly and polite staff. Cabins where clean and when something did not function properly ( air condition and TV ) there where people to attend the issue. Pools, Sauna etc functioned as expected. The bar was handled by competent people, but the price performance of ...
Read More

Response from LianaS, Community Specialist

Thank you for sharing your experience with us. We are pleased to hear that you enjoyed your time onboard. We apologize for the inconvenience you encountered with the beverage package. Your...

Sail Date: July 2024

Great journey, but some things need improvement.

Review for a Arctic Cruise on Fridtjof Nansen

User Avatar
Maisi
2-5 Cruises • Age 30s

The Cruise itself was great, since we had great conditions and weather. Rooms and facilities (fitness center, restaurants, common areas) were very modern and luxurious. But I find it highly irresponsible to allow very senior and disabled people to partake in such a voyage, since Greenland is not equipped for treating all kinds of illnesses. Food was ok, but could me more healthy and divers. Part ...
Read More

Response from LianaS, Community Specialist

Thank you for taking the time to share your detailed feedback about your recent cruise. We are delighted to hear that you enjoyed your experience. We also value your constructive feedback and...

Sail Date: July 2024

Fantastic nature cruise

Review for a Arctic Cruise on Fridtjof Nansen

User Avatar
Iceberg-KR
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

One of the best cruise we ever did ... thanks to the nature of greenland and the wonderful ship (Fridtjof Nansen). The young expedition team was highly motivated and did an excellent job, but all other service members were also very kindly and professional. We had every day interesting lectures (nature, history, birds, polar bears, whales, ...), but fortunatly no entertaiment. Our daily ...
Read More

Response from MarteA, Community Specialist

Thank you so much for your great feedback. We are so happy to hear you had a wonderful expedition with us, and especially pleased that you found our staff friendly and professional. They work...

Sail Date: June 2024

Icebergs and Fjords

Review for a Arctic Cruise on Fridtjof Nansen

User Avatar
Frank-Michael-W
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We had a wonderful sunny tour from Reykjavík to South Greenland and West Coast with M/S Fritjof Nansen in June 2024 with many, many impressions. On South Coast were a lot of icebergs and we couldn't stop in Qaqortoq. The Highlight of our trip was Ilulissat with World Heritage Icefjord. We discovered this region by boat and were hiking around the Icefjord Center. The restaurants on board ...
Read More

Response from MarteA, Community Specialist

Thank you so much for your kind words and great feedback. We are thrilled to hear that you found the expedition enjoyable, it truly sounds like an amazing trip. We will pass on your...

Sail Date: June 2024

