"Excellent housekeeping onboard (Mark on deck 8 was a star) and the Lindstrom Restaurant exceptional.Medum, Chatey, Jodel, Edward and Marjo expertly managed by their superb catering Manager (whom we had previously met on Maud) Their professionalism demonstrated by their ability to combine a sleek restaurant service with an element of fun !..."Read More
The ship excursions and experiences were very good. I especially appreciated the lecture series and the emphasis on science. I learned so much about Antarctica. The ornithology lectures were great, as were discussions of aquatic life, etiquette for visitors, and the history of Antarctica. I also appreciated being an upgrade (paid) to a suite, which included dining in the Lindstrom Restaurant. ...
The trip was great and exceeded my expectations by far. We had perfect weather in Patagonia, and the fjords and particularly the Torres del Paine as well as several glaciers were major highlights of the trip. Continuing south, we were able to land at Cape Horn which is rarely possible. In Antarctica, we visited three islands and the mainland peninsula and saw lots of different penguins, seals and ...
Positives were seeing 6 polar bears, cutting through sea ice on one day and night and wifi on board throughout.
Went on at Atlas ship cruise in May and the on board difference was huge, Atlas experience vastly superior. Many negatives and irritations on Nansen: for a £15k+cruise, shocked even soft drinks charged outside meals. Very Germanic , everything translated into German and french despite ...
We chose the Nansen because of its less-polluting credentials and we loved every minute of the trip. Greenland is such an interesting location with plenty of cultural learning as well as the environmental and historical aspects. We were travelling as a couple and we found the food, housekeeping, outdoor activities and events in the communal areas excellent. The environmental aspects, such as ...
Best crew ever: service staff and expedition team was wonderful. I would have enjoyed a bit more entertaining activities next to the scientific educational lectures. And would be nice if there would be more beginner level-friendly hikes.
Food was excellent, but I would have preferred more variety and better vegetarian options. I would also like very much to have an alcohol-free cocktail of the ...
Literally a super trip. After pleasent day in Reykjavik the liner was there at time to welcome us onboard together with the always friendly and polite staff. Cabins where clean and when something did not function properly ( air condition and TV ) there where people to attend the issue. Pools, Sauna etc functioned as expected. The bar was handled by competent people, but the price performance of ...
The Cruise itself was great, since we had great conditions and weather. Rooms and facilities (fitness center, restaurants, common areas) were very modern and luxurious. But I find it highly irresponsible to allow very senior and disabled people to partake in such a voyage, since Greenland is not equipped for treating all kinds of illnesses. Food was ok, but could me more healthy and divers. Part ...
One of the best cruise we ever did ... thanks to the nature of greenland and the wonderful ship (Fridtjof Nansen).
The young expedition team was highly motivated and did an excellent job, but all other service members were also very kindly and professional. We had every day interesting lectures (nature, history, birds, polar bears, whales, ...), but fortunatly no entertaiment. Our daily ...
We had a wonderful sunny tour from Reykjavík to South Greenland and West Coast with M/S Fritjof Nansen in June 2024 with many, many impressions.
On South Coast were a lot of icebergs and we couldn't stop in Qaqortoq.
The Highlight of our trip was Ilulissat with World Heritage Icefjord. We discovered this region by boat and were hiking around the Icefjord Center.
The restaurants on board ...