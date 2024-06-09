Review for a Antarctica Cruise on Fridtjof Nansen

The trip was great and exceeded my expectations by far. We had perfect weather in Patagonia, and the fjords and particularly the Torres del Paine as well as several glaciers were major highlights of the trip. Continuing south, we were able to land at Cape Horn which is rarely possible. In Antarctica, we visited three islands and the mainland peninsula and saw lots of different penguins, seals and ...