Cruiser Rating
3.9
Average
21 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment

Filters

1-10 of 21 Hurtigruten Vesteralen Cruise Reviews

An unforgettable experience

Review for a Norwegian Fjords Cruise on Vesteralen

User Avatar
Solihan
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We chose this trip because we wanted to travel on a smaller working ship and experience first hand what daily life is like for the people living along the northern coasts of Norway. As our tour leader said very correctly: "this is not a cruise but a sea voyage, the entertainment is outside". And he was right: the magnificent, awe inspiring landscapes, the small quaint towns and villages huddled on ...
Sail Date: October 2022

Ship From Hell

Review for a Norwegian Fjords Cruise on Vesteralen

User Avatar
worldtoexplore
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

BEWARE!!!! My Wife and I went on the Vesteralen I'm not sure if spelling correct but it doesn't matter it was the worst holiday we have had in our lives and couldn't wait to get of the boat The officers on board were rude and not customer focused The accommodation was two bunk beds in a room that could hardly fit two people in it I had to sleep on the floor as the top bunk made me ...
Sail Date: August 2022

a super trip by a super ship and crew

Review for a Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise on Vesteralen

User Avatar
diekliemskk
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

I need glutenfree meal and everythings was ok, very delicius and I got my special food. The cabin is enough for such a trip. The beds are very good, we slept wonderfull. The all view of the ship is excellent. The crew is very friendly and competent. We got all information about everything and we like the crew very much. We specially chose a small and family ship. And our mind was super. We ...
Sail Date: October 2021

Sunny Norway on a small “working” ship.

Review for a Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise on Vesteralen

User Avatar
keceram
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

When Norway opened to Covid-19 vaccinated tourists in July 2021, the time for the 5000 km Bergen - Kirkenes - Bergen Hurtigruten trip was just right. The reduced occupancy (just slightly over 100 people in the cabins, plus the hop on, hop off passengers) of the smallest ship in the fleet made the journey quite special. Not to mention the weather, which was really cooperating. Nine sunny days ...
Sail Date: August 2021

Fine cruise with unexpected adventures

Review for a Norwegian Fjords Cruise on Vesteralen

User Avatar
Rev. Dr. Michael
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

My woman and I had an excellent cruise in summer 2017 with MS Midnatsol to Norway's fjords, so we wanted to make another cruise to see the northern lights in Norway. It was sometimes adventurous and challenging, because the weather was more stormy than in many years before. So the agenda of some days had again to be scheduled. My compliments to our tourist guide and the hotel manager who ...
Sail Date: December 2019

Helpful staff

Review for a Norwegian Fjords Cruise on Vesteralen

User Avatar
easy living
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

The staff were very friendly and helpful. Oddgard at the reception desk was especially helpful. Every time we had a question, he found an answer. We wanted to rent bikes in a town, but he suggested we rent the ship bikes. Having only a limited time ashore, renting aboard allowed us to maximize our time. He helped us extend our trip aboard the ship. When it was time for us to disembark, he had ...
Sail Date: October 2019

Neither here nor there

Review for a Norwegian Fjords Cruise on Vesteralen

User Avatar
ujacob
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Hurtigruten could be an interestingly different offer to typical cruise ships as they also provide ferry services along the Norwegian coast and you get to see some areas typical cruise ships would not visit. The itinerary is driven by the deliveries made at 34 ports during day and night - unfortunately that does not always cater well for cruising passengers. Some stops are much too short to ...
Sail Date: June 2019

Awful cabin initially allocated

Review for a Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise on Vesteralen

User Avatar
Cmmk
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We chose to do a Hurtigruten trip as a once in a lifetime experience to see the Northern lights and to experience the beauty of the coastline from the comfort of the ship. B Unfortunately the first cabin we were allocated was the worst accommodation I have ever experienced, too small for two people ( to be frank only just acceptable for one) barely room to move past each other, storage space ...
Sail Date: February 2019

My first cruise

Review for a Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise on Vesteralen

User Avatar
margeve
First Time Cruiser • Age 80s

I wanted to go on a small manageable ship which this was. The standard of food, cabins, cleaning and detailed information, was excellent. I booked lots of excursions and enjoyed them, but in hindsight would have toured the towns without a guide, except for Trondheim, where the guide was useful. I would have liked more time when we docked to have seen museums, but this was not always ...
Sail Date: February 2019

Northern Lights experience

Review for a Norwegian Fjords Cruise on Vesteralen

User Avatar
Nadineh
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

My main purpose for the cruise was to view the Northern Lights. Unfortunately, due to the prevailing weather conditions, I was somewhat disappointed - less than what I was expecting. However, the amicability and interaction between crew and travellers, and between travellers more than compensated for this. An unanticipated side benefit was being able to connect with fellow passengers as ...
Sail Date: November 2018

