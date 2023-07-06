  • Write a Review
Vesteralen Review

Part of Hurtigruten's "Mid-Generation Ships," Vesteralen was built in 1983 and overhauled in 1995. The vessels sails Scandanavian itineraries, focusing on the spectacular Norwegian Fjords.

About

Passengers: 318
Shore Excursions: 33

Hurtigruten Vesteralen Cruiser Reviews

a super trip by a super ship and crew

So we were very happy to get a trip with Vesteralen. We will do another trip with such a ship like Vesteralen, but not with a bigger one. The Vesteralen is a wonderful ship.Read More
diekliemskk

First Time Cruiser

Age 60s

Sunny Norway on a small “working” ship.

As I am rather small boat person (yacht for 6 being the ideal) and I would probably never take a cruise on the ship with swimming pools and casinos the working ship Vesteralen III with her 15 knots seemedRead More
keceram

First Time Cruiser

Age 50s

An unforgettable experience

The evening talks were informative and entertaining, ranging from sea life and local history and people to Norwegian writers, painters and movies.And he was right: the magnificent, awe inspiring landscapes, the small quaint towns and villages huddled on the shores, the history of the country, the local way of life ....Read More
Solihan

2-5 Cruises

Age 60s

Fine cruise with unexpected adventures

My woman and I had an excellent cruise in summer 2017 with MS Midnatsol to Norway's fjords, so we wanted to make another cruise to see the northern lights in Norway.I think this is a fine cruise for adults, but not suitable for little children and not for people who want to have a cruise trip with much entertainment.Read More
Rev. Dr. Michael

6-10 Cruises

Age 70s

