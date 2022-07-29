Photo Credit: JEMSON
Trollfjord, North Cape
Photo Credit: JEMSON
Photo Credit: JEMSON
Photo Credit: JEMSON
See all photos
Cruiser Rating
4.3
Very Good
69 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Featured Review
Fabulous Festive Trip
"All of the crew were fantastic and multi tasking, waiting, cleaning, bar they did it all.00, but bar was open as was lunch in Flora...."Read More
Viv Roberts avatar

Viv Roberts

2-5 Cruises

Age 60s

Filters

1-10 of 69 Hurtigruten Trollfjord Cruise Reviews

A satisfied customer now dissatisfied

Review for a Norwegian Fjords Cruise on Trollfjord

User Avatar
Cruising Yorkist
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Having completed six previous cruises with Hurtigruten this was my seventh. I knew what to expect and in the past have been more than satisfied but not this time. Trollfjord was supposed to be a cut above the rest. Previously cabins had been allocated at time of booking but not on this occasion. The cruise started with an overnight stay in a hotel in Bergen where the cabins were then allocated ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2024

Fabulous Festive Trip

Review for a Norwegian Fjords Cruise on Trollfjord

User Avatar
Viv Roberts
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We were on the Festive round trip from Beren to Oslo. Pre cruise we had 1 night in Clarion hotel in Bergen, very busy with guests on upcoming cruise. Hotel seemed to cope well, check in was available early after non existent transfer to hotel, public bus to any stop you wanted. Embarking was smooth, straight to ship, into lounge, safety briefing then on ship. Cabins not available till ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2024

Roound trip to the North Cape

Review for a Norwegian Fjords Cruise on Trollfjord

User Avatar
801Jeff
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

I was advised that a positive review is more credible if one mentions something negative OK, the Clarion Hotel Bergen booked by the cruise line was very poor. Otherwise, the Torllfjord was exceptionally comfortable, the balcony cabin was spacious and comfortable; the balcony is fully enclosed rendering it useful where an open veranda would have been useless. Meals in the Rost restaurant are ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2024

Not what I expected

Review for a Norwegian Fjords Cruise on Trollfjord

User Avatar
Rocky and me
2-5 Cruises • Age 80s

The attitude of more than a few the staff was curt and abrasive. Compared to service individuals encountered elsewhere it felt as though I was an unwelcome bother. The words please, may I help or a simple smile were normally missing or totally absent. I experienced this myself and noticed the staff treating others similarly. Once when taking a serving of gluten free bread I was challenged ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2024

Disregard bad review!!!

Review for a Arctic Cruise on Trollfjord

User Avatar
Silverdarling13
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

The ship was refurbed in 2023 and now does the all-inclusive Svalbard and North Cape voyages. It is the epitome of small ship cruising - for travellers who know what they want and have done their research! Atmosphere is casual and lowkey with the emphasis on no-fuss Norwegian hospitality. Cabins are similar - everything you need without any frills - but comfy beds and plenty of storage ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2024

Poor service, poor ship

Review for a Arctic Cruise on Trollfjord

User Avatar
Charley12
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

When reading the Hurtigruten publicity for the refitted Trollfjord you would expect to find an exquisite small cruise ship, what you get is an overcrowded cheaply converted coastal ferry. The standard cabins are small with low cost fittings. Our bathroom cabinet didn’t close and the shower fitting fell to bits. The bed was uncomfortable. Dinning was not the highlight one would hope for. ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2024

Outstanding

Review for a Norwegian Fjords Cruise on Trollfjord

User Avatar
VMP
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

I wanted to see the fjords and what better way than on a working ship. I was travelling with a friend on my first cruise. It was amazing. The crew were outstanding and everything went like clock work. Excellent lectures and excursions to suit everyone. These were also graded in terms of fitness and disability. A massive variety of food catering for all tastes and diets with nothing being too much ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2022

Fantastic opportunity to visit ports along the coast of Norway.

Review for a Norwegian Fjords Cruise on Trollfjord

User Avatar
ronniec0922
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

This cruise came highly recommended by a friend. Our itinerary was 6 nights from South to North ending in Kirkenes. We thoroughly enjoyed the whole experience of visiting the different ports along the coast. It was very interesting to see what happened at each port, sometimes just supplies were loaded or post was delivered. At other times, passengers embarked or disembarked. We ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2022

Great experience with outstanding staff

Review for a Norwegian Fjords Cruise on Trollfjord

User Avatar
frank eade
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We chose this cruise because it explored the fjords all the way up to the northern most points of Norway. It is not a cruise ship in the conventional sense but instead combines being a working boat and a cruise ship. Our cabin was fine with a good view on deck 6. The food was good quality and the restaurant staff were excellent. The excursion staff combined selling excursions with being ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2022

A fantastic cruise along the Norwegian fjords to the land of the midnight sun..

Review for a Norwegian Fjords Cruise on Trollfjord

User Avatar
IM1960
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

We chose this cruise because of Hurtigruten's reputation for providing the best and most authentic trip to the North Cape of Europe. We really liked the idea that we would be travelling on a "working boat" which was still an important link for many of the more remote communities on the Norwegian north coast. The trip was well beyond our expectations. The boat was very comfortable, with our ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2022

Find a Trollfjord Cruise from $1,760

Any Month
Other Hurtigruten Ship Cruise Reviews
Lofoten Cruise Reviews
Lofoten Cruise Reviews
Richard With Cruise Reviews
Vesteralen Cruise Reviews
Maud Cruise Reviews
Polarlys Cruise Reviews
Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2025, The Independent Traveler, Inc.