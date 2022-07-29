Having completed six previous cruises with Hurtigruten this was my seventh. I knew what to expect and in the past have been more than satisfied but not this time. Trollfjord was supposed to be a cut above the rest.
Previously cabins had been allocated at time of booking but not on this occasion. The cruise started with an overnight stay in a hotel in Bergen where the cabins were then allocated ...
We were on the Festive round trip from Beren to Oslo.
Pre cruise we had 1 night in Clarion hotel in Bergen, very busy with guests on upcoming cruise. Hotel seemed to cope well, check in was available early after non existent transfer to hotel, public bus to any stop you wanted.
Embarking was smooth, straight to ship, into lounge, safety briefing then on ship. Cabins not available till ...
I was advised that a positive review is more credible if one mentions something negative OK, the Clarion Hotel Bergen booked by the cruise line was very poor. Otherwise, the Torllfjord was exceptionally comfortable, the balcony cabin was spacious and comfortable; the balcony is fully enclosed rendering it useful where an open veranda would have been useless. Meals in the Rost restaurant are ...
The attitude of more than a few the staff was curt and abrasive. Compared to service individuals encountered elsewhere it felt as though I was an unwelcome bother. The words please, may I help or a simple smile were normally missing or totally absent. I experienced this myself and noticed the staff treating others similarly. Once when taking a serving of gluten free bread I was challenged ...
The ship was refurbed in 2023 and now does the all-inclusive Svalbard and North Cape voyages.
It is the epitome of small ship cruising - for travellers who know what they want and have done their research!
Atmosphere is casual and lowkey with the emphasis on no-fuss Norwegian hospitality.
Cabins are similar - everything you need without any frills - but comfy beds and plenty of storage ...
When reading the Hurtigruten publicity for the refitted Trollfjord you would expect to find an exquisite small cruise ship, what you get is an overcrowded cheaply converted coastal ferry.
The standard cabins are small with low cost fittings. Our bathroom cabinet didn’t close and the shower fitting fell to bits. The bed was uncomfortable.
Dinning was not the highlight one would hope for. ...
I wanted to see the fjords and what better way than on a working ship. I was travelling with a friend on my first cruise. It was amazing. The crew were outstanding and everything went like clock work. Excellent lectures and excursions to suit everyone. These were also graded in terms of fitness and disability. A massive variety of food catering for all tastes and diets with nothing being too much ...
This cruise came highly recommended by a friend.
Our itinerary was 6 nights from South to North ending in Kirkenes.
We thoroughly enjoyed the whole experience of visiting the different ports along the coast.
It was very interesting to see what happened at each port, sometimes just supplies were loaded or post was delivered.
At other times, passengers embarked or disembarked.
We ...
We chose this cruise because it explored the fjords all the way up to the northern most points of Norway. It is not a cruise ship in the conventional sense but instead combines being a working boat and a cruise ship. Our cabin was fine with a good view on deck 6. The food was good quality and the restaurant staff were excellent. The excursion staff combined selling excursions with being ...
We chose this cruise because of Hurtigruten's reputation for providing the best and most authentic trip to the North Cape of Europe. We really liked the idea that we would be travelling on a "working boat" which was still an important link for many of the more remote communities on the Norwegian north coast. The trip was well beyond our expectations. The boat was very comfortable, with our ...