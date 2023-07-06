Gluttony is not the name of the game on Trollfjord. What you will find are healthful, locally sourced and delicious buffet items and multicourse menus that tie in the particular terroir of whichever Norwegian region you happen to be visiting at the time. Main meals for long-haul passengers take place in Saga Hall on Deck 5. This large dining room is outfitted with tables configured for two, four and six people and larger round tables that can seat eight people. The buffet serving area (for breakfast and lunch) is in the middle of the restaurant and just a few short steps from wherever you're seated. Floor-to-ceiling windows let in lots of light and views.

By tradition, breakfast in Scandinavia is an important meal and quite substantial. Trollfjord's morning buffet, served from 7 to 10 a.m., follows suit with an ample spread of grain-rich breads, cereals, yogurts and Scandinavian seafood items, such as herring and salmon, as well as a more American-style smorgasbord of bacon, eggs, sausages and cold cuts. From 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., lunch is also served buffet style in the ship's main dining room, with lots of cold cuts, cheeses and breads for making sandwiches. There are also a few hot soups, a range of cold salads laden with chopped vegetables and marinated seafood (shrimp, mussels and the like), and several hot dishes that include baked fish, pasta and meats.

With the exception of two nights (the first night when you leave Bergen and seafood buffet night), dinner is always a three-course meal that's casual yet classy. Each night's menu offerings are posted near the hostess stand in the cafeteria every day around noon so you can see what is being offered for dinner and make alternate arrangements with the chef if you prefer something different. The meal might begin with a piping-hot bowl of cauliflower soup, followed by herb-baked trout from local waters served with fennel and creamed spinach, a Finnmark reindeer steak with spiced sausage and local mushrooms, or Arctic char with Hollandaise sauce. Some decadent dessert of the chocolate, strudel or heavy cream variety always follows. While portions are not of the American immensity some cruisers may be used to, you will not leave hungry. As often as possible, menus are harmonized with local food supplies, so in the Lofoten area you can expect lots of seafood, while another region might put the spotlight on lamb or pork.

Both breakfast and lunch are open-seating, and you'll be assigned to the same table for dinner throughout your sailing. Large, round tables are good for accommodating groups. Service throughout all meals is attentive but unobtrusive. At breakfast and lunch, coffee and other hot drinks are self-serve at the buffet, and a server will visit your table to take other drink orders.

There's no in-cabin dining, although exceptions are made for suite passengers, who can request to have breakfast served in their cabins.

While there are no particular notations on the menu for healthy dining options, all of the food is very fresh, and an abundance of fresh salads and breads at all meals means you can always opt for the more healthful options over fried fish and meat dishes with heavy sauces.

The Viking Cafe on Deck 5 is mostly frequented by port-to-port passengers who grab sandwiches and hot foods like soups and pastas. But you can also pop in for a snack between meals if you're hungry, or take a slice of cake or a cookie to enjoy with a cup of coffee or tea between ports. Prices are a la carte (use Norwegian Kroners or your ship card to pay). The cafe is open for light snacks around the clock since port-to-port passengers are always boarding, even in the middle of the night.